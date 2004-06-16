Replicators,

Whenever posting questions on these forums, please give us as much information as possible about your computer. Depending on your issue, we might need the operating system, processor speed, amount of RAM installed, brand name of the computer, (if there is one), and any EXACT error messages you are receiving, and any other information you think might be helpful. In your case, we need to know the EXACT version of Internet Explorer. The more information you give us, the better informed our answer will be.

In the meantime, start by "repairing" Internet Explorer", then finish by shutting down unnecessary start up programs and cleaning and optimizing the computer. Please use the links below:

How to Repair Internet Explorer 6 Using the Repair Tool

How To Shut Down Unnecessary Start Up Programs

How To Clean Unwanted Files From The Hard Drive

Hope this helps.

Grif