Whenever posting questions on these forums, please give us as much information as possible about your computer. Depending on your issue, we might need the operating system, processor speed, amount of RAM installed, brand name of the computer, (if there is one), and any EXACT error messages you are receiving, and any other information you think might be helpful. In your case, we need to know the EXACT version of Internet Explorer. The more information you give us, the better informed our answer will be.
In the meantime, start by "repairing" Internet Explorer", then finish by shutting down unnecessary start up programs and cleaning and optimizing the computer. Please use the links below:
How to Repair Internet Explorer 6 Using the Repair Tool
How To Shut Down Unnecessary Start Up Programs
How To Clean Unwanted Files From The Hard Drive
Hope this helps.
Grif
Most everytime i open up my internet explorer,it crashes for no reason.I ran spyhunter and ad-aware and removed all ad-aware,spyware and stuff.Could my internet explorer be corrupt or something,or just a setting is wrong?I was lucky to get here without a crash.I think i have had this problem once before,but i forgot how i resolved the issue.