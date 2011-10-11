Post in the forum that is about the OS and see if folk will comment how to fix the OS (never a sure thing) or reload the machine with the factory OS so you can tell if it's a hardware issue.
Something we do all the time at the office is to slip in a blank drive for the factory OS test. Then we know if it's a hardware issue.
Bob
after i start my laptop it boots to desk top like normal. when i try to go to any program the cursor just goes from arrow to spinning circle. it will not open anything it will just stay like that and spin.