Such as a cell has failed or the pack takes more current than normal to charge. Shorter than 1/2 new battery times are a sign of an aging batter that will cause heat.
Today we are more likely to replace them when it's a LiON due to fire and explosion issues. Since such can be deadly I think it best to swap them out at 2 years.
I have never changed the battery of my laptop and want to know why the Best Buy people tell you to buy a new one every year. I usually use AC power so I don't get why it matters.
FYI my computer is a Toshiba satellite a75 and as anyone who owns one knows, they shut down without warning and very frequently. Will a new battery help prevent that?
Thanks!