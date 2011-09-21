why do I have flicker in images from panasonic sdt 750

What is common to both of those cameras you tried?
Most likely, you used the same memory card.
Is the memory card too slow?
If it is, you would drop frames.
To be sure, I would try using a fast memory card - something like a class 10.
If your memory card is rated as a "class" it will have a logo on the label that looks like a letter C with a number inside the C.
The number inside the C represents the speed.
So look for a card with a C with 10 inside the C for a class 10 speed.
Some are rated as X. for speed.
Look for 66X or higher.
Here is an article that covers the subject of speed:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secure_Digital
..
Shooting in 2-d there is often a flickering in images, which seems to occur in scenes with high contrast. I have tried all of the manual adjustments to no avail. This is the second of these camcorders I have gotten--the first having been returned for the same problem. Surely this can't be normal. Thanks for any info you can provide.
Chuck