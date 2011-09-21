Camcorders forum

Question

why do I have flicker in images from panasonic sdt 750

by brusuz / September 21, 2011 12:32 PM PDT

Shooting in 2-d there is often a flickering in images, which seems to occur in scenes with high contrast. I have tried all of the manual adjustments to no avail. This is the second of these camcorders I have gotten--the first having been returned for the same problem. Surely this can't be normal. Thanks for any info you can provide.

Chuck

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: why do I have flicker in images from panasonic sdt 750
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: why do I have flicker in images from panasonic sdt 750
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Process of Elimination
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / September 21, 2011 1:27 PM PDT

What is common to both of those cameras you tried?

Most likely, you used the same memory card.

Is the memory card too slow?
If it is, you would drop frames.

To be sure, I would try using a fast memory card - something like a class 10.

If your memory card is rated as a "class" it will have a logo on the label that looks like a letter C with a number inside the C.
The number inside the C represents the speed.
So look for a card with a C with 10 inside the C for a class 10 speed.

Some are rated as X. for speed.
Look for 66X or higher.

Here is an article that covers the subject of speed:

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secure_Digital


..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
flicker issue panasonic camcorder sd700
by chandanprakash / October 23, 2011 1:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Process of Elimination

no, I am using class 10 sdhc card. I have changed few of them.... this flicker has recently developed on my camcoder when I shoot bright scene....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Time to call the maker but
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 23, 2011 4:43 AM PDT

On a few SD card based cameras it was not a happy finding that only Class 6 was supported and when you installed a Class 10, the speed dropped back and created an issue. This is not to write this is your camera or issue but it's been seen and I share this.

Time to call the maker for help and if they fail, MOVE ON. Get something else.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Camcorders forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.