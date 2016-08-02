Why do I get 20 mbps download while on 100 mbps plan

Just wondering.
So, I just upgraded my Internet plan from 10mbps to 100mbps (as they advertised) just yesterday and my ISP (TM Unifi) said that it should be fine after they have completed the installation. Today, the speed that I got from speedtest.net gave me a result of 20-22mbps download with a 70-75mbps upload. I've called up my ISP and they said that my plan was indeed 100mbps and that they have reset the connection several times while I was on the phone with them. The router I'm using is an ASUS RT-AC68U. I'm new to the cnet community and I'm trying to look for some help to this issue.