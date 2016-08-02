Networking & Wireless forum

Question

Why do I get 20 mbps download while on 100 mbps plan

by ygyhh / August 2, 2016 2:29 AM PDT

So, I just upgraded my Internet plan from 10mbps to 100mbps (as they advertised) just yesterday and my ISP (TM Unifi) said that it should be fine after they have completed the installation. Today, the speed that I got from speedtest.net gave me a result of 20-22mbps download with a 70-75mbps upload. I've called up my ISP and they said that my plan was indeed 100mbps and that they have reset the connection several times while I was on the phone with them. The router I'm using is an ASUS RT-AC68U. I'm new to the cnet community and I'm trying to look for some help to this issue.

6 total posts
Clarification Request
Are you aware of near and far speed testing?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 2, 2016 8:01 AM PDT

Just wondering.

Yep
by ygyhh / August 2, 2016 6:56 PM PDT

Yeah I'm aware of this and I put my laptop or my iPad (I tested on both devices; not at the same time) right beside the router and I disconnected other clients from the network while I ran the speedtests.

I define near and far differently.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 3, 2016 5:38 PM PDT
In reply to: Yep

Near. Devices, servers on your network and the ISP's network.

Far. Devices, servers outside your ISP's domain.

Oh I see (Asean country, sorry)
by ygyhh / August 3, 2016 7:08 PM PDT

Oh I see, in that case, to my knowledge that the servers are part of my ISP

I've yet to find speedtest.net servers
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 3, 2016 7:45 PM PDT

Inside your ISP's network. As such you are not measuring your rated speeds but the "far" speeds with your PC sharing the ISP's internet connection.

