I don't remember if this was posted before... My favorites are the Dr Sues and Hemingway quips...



Why did the chicken cross the road?



BARACK OBAMA:

The chicken crossed the road because it was time for a CHANGE! The

chicken wanted CHANGE!



JOHN McCAIN:

My friends, that chicken crossed the road because he recognized the

need to engage in cooperation and dialogue with all the chickens on

the other side of the road.



HILLARY CLINTON:

When I was First Lady, I personally helped that

little chicken to cross the road. This experience makes me uniquely

qualified to ensure -- right from Day One! -- that every chicken in

this country gets the chance it deserves to cross the road. But then,

this really isn't about me.......



GEORGE W. BUSH:

We don't really care why the chicken crossed the road. We just want

to know if the chicken is on our side of the road, or not. The

chicken is either against us, or for us. There is no middle ground

here



**** CHENEY:

Where's my gun?



BILL CLINTON:

I did not cross the road with THAT chicken.

What exactly is your definition of chicken?



AL GORE:

I invented the chicken!



JOHN KERRY:

Although I voted to let the chicken cross the road, I am now against

it! It was the wrong road to cross, and I was misled about the chicken's

intentions. I am not for it now, and will remain against it.



COLIN POWELL:

Now to the left of the screen, you can clearly see the satellite

image of the chicken crossing the road...



PAT BUCHANAN:

To steal the job of a decent, hardworking American.



BARBARA WALTERS :

Isn't that interesting? In a few moments, we will be listening to the

chicken tell, for the first time, the heart warming story of how it

experienced a serious case of molting, and then went on to accomplish its

life long dream of crossing the road.



ANDERSON COOPER - CNN:

We have reason to believe there is a chicken, but we have not yet

been allowed to have access to the other side of the road.



NANCY GRACE - Court TV:

That chicken crossed the road because he's GUILTY! You can see it in

his eyes and the way he walks.



OPRAH:

Well, I understand that the chicken is having problems, which is why

he wants to cross this road so bad. So instead of having the chicken

learn from his mistakes and take falls, which is a part of life, I'm

going to give this chicken a car so that he can just drive across the

road and not live his life like the rest of the chickens.



MARTHA STEWART:

No one called me to warn me which way that chicken was going. I had a

standing order at the Farmer's Market to sell my eggs when the price

dropped to a certain level. No little bird gave me any insider

information.



DR SEUSS:

Did the chicken cross the road? Did he cross it with a toad? Yes, the

chicken crossed the road, but why it crossed I've not been told.



ERNEST HEMINGWAY:

To die in the rain. Alone.



ARISTOTLE:

It is the nature of chickens to cross the road.



JOHN LENNON:

Imagine all the chickens in the world crossing roads together, in

peace.



BILL GATES :

I have just released eChicken2008, which will not only cross roads,

but will lay eggs, file your important documents, and balance your check

book. Internet Explorer is an integral part of the Chicken. This new

platform is much more stable and will never require... never re... never...

#@&&^(C% ......... reboot.



STEVE JOBS :

Today, I want to show you something unique, innovative and so exciting you will be

left wondering how you ever crossed the road without it.

I give you... the iChicken.



ALBERT EINSTEIN:

Did the chicken really cross the road, or did the road move beneath

the chicken?



COLONEL SANDERS:

Did I miss one?



GRANDPA:

In my day we didn't ask why the chicken crossed the road. Somebody

told us the chicken crossed the road, and that was good enough.