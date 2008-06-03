Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Why did the Chicken cross the road

by grimgraphix / June 3, 2008 12:27 PM PDT

I don't remember if this was posted before... My favorites are the Dr Sues and Hemingway quips... Happy

Why did the chicken cross the road?

BARACK OBAMA:
The chicken crossed the road because it was time for a CHANGE! The
chicken wanted CHANGE!

JOHN McCAIN:
My friends, that chicken crossed the road because he recognized the
need to engage in cooperation and dialogue with all the chickens on
the other side of the road.

HILLARY CLINTON:
When I was First Lady, I personally helped that
little chicken to cross the road. This experience makes me uniquely
qualified to ensure -- right from Day One! -- that every chicken in
this country gets the chance it deserves to cross the road. But then,
this really isn't about me.......

GEORGE W. BUSH:
We don't really care why the chicken crossed the road. We just want
to know if the chicken is on our side of the road, or not. The
chicken is either against us, or for us. There is no middle ground
here

**** CHENEY:
Where's my gun?

BILL CLINTON:
I did not cross the road with THAT chicken.
What exactly is your definition of chicken?

AL GORE:
I invented the chicken!

JOHN KERRY:
Although I voted to let the chicken cross the road, I am now against
it! It was the wrong road to cross, and I was misled about the chicken's
intentions. I am not for it now, and will remain against it.

COLIN POWELL:
Now to the left of the screen, you can clearly see the satellite
image of the chicken crossing the road...

PAT BUCHANAN:
To steal the job of a decent, hardworking American.

BARBARA WALTERS :
Isn't that interesting? In a few moments, we will be listening to the
chicken tell, for the first time, the heart warming story of how it
experienced a serious case of molting, and then went on to accomplish its
life long dream of crossing the road.

ANDERSON COOPER - CNN:
We have reason to believe there is a chicken, but we have not yet
been allowed to have access to the other side of the road.

NANCY GRACE - Court TV:
That chicken crossed the road because he's GUILTY! You can see it in
his eyes and the way he walks.

OPRAH:
Well, I understand that the chicken is having problems, which is why
he wants to cross this road so bad. So instead of having the chicken
learn from his mistakes and take falls, which is a part of life, I'm
going to give this chicken a car so that he can just drive across the
road and not live his life like the rest of the chickens.

MARTHA STEWART:
No one called me to warn me which way that chicken was going. I had a
standing order at the Farmer's Market to sell my eggs when the price
dropped to a certain level. No little bird gave me any insider
information.

DR SEUSS:
Did the chicken cross the road? Did he cross it with a toad? Yes, the
chicken crossed the road, but why it crossed I've not been told.

ERNEST HEMINGWAY:
To die in the rain. Alone.

ARISTOTLE:
It is the nature of chickens to cross the road.

JOHN LENNON:
Imagine all the chickens in the world crossing roads together, in
peace.

BILL GATES :
I have just released eChicken2008, which will not only cross roads,
but will lay eggs, file your important documents, and balance your check
book. Internet Explorer is an integral part of the Chicken. This new
platform is much more stable and will never require... never re... never...
#@&&^(C% ......... reboot.

STEVE JOBS :
Today, I want to show you something unique, innovative and so exciting you will be
left wondering how you ever crossed the road without it.
I give you... the iChicken.

ALBERT EINSTEIN:
Did the chicken really cross the road, or did the road move beneath
the chicken?

COLONEL SANDERS:
Did I miss one?

GRANDPA:
In my day we didn't ask why the chicken crossed the road. Somebody
told us the chicken crossed the road, and that was good enough.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Why did the Chicken cross the road
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Why did the Chicken cross the road
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) Very good.
by drpruner / June 3, 2008 3:08 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
sanders
by mementh / June 3, 2008 3:09 PM PDT

love the colonel sanders and eninstien one Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Or Hollywood...
by J. Vega / June 4, 2008 3:02 AM PDT

Or Hollywood. Watch for the release of the movie Lethal Weapon 5, which will alert us to the danger of "cop-killer chickens" (grin).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Why did the Chicken cross the road
by taboma / June 4, 2008 3:03 PM PDT

Grim, have you thought about a vacation? :

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sadly...
by grimgraphix / June 4, 2008 3:52 PM PDT

... I can't afford the gas...... to cross the road.

Grin

How ya doing, Kevin ?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sadly?Neither can I.
by taboma / June 5, 2008 3:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Sadly...

Fun post from you. I was LOL subject by subject.
I think you covered them all for me, except for this one.

Thanks, Grim, and you are still BAD!!! Go to your bedroom now!

Keep them coming. Nice break on Speakeasy. :

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.