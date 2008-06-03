I don't remember if this was posted before... My favorites are the Dr Sues and Hemingway quips...
Why did the chicken cross the road?
BARACK OBAMA:
The chicken crossed the road because it was time for a CHANGE! The
chicken wanted CHANGE!
JOHN McCAIN:
My friends, that chicken crossed the road because he recognized the
need to engage in cooperation and dialogue with all the chickens on
the other side of the road.
HILLARY CLINTON:
When I was First Lady, I personally helped that
little chicken to cross the road. This experience makes me uniquely
qualified to ensure -- right from Day One! -- that every chicken in
this country gets the chance it deserves to cross the road. But then,
this really isn't about me.......
GEORGE W. BUSH:
We don't really care why the chicken crossed the road. We just want
to know if the chicken is on our side of the road, or not. The
chicken is either against us, or for us. There is no middle ground
here
**** CHENEY:
Where's my gun?
BILL CLINTON:
I did not cross the road with THAT chicken.
What exactly is your definition of chicken?
AL GORE:
I invented the chicken!
JOHN KERRY:
Although I voted to let the chicken cross the road, I am now against
it! It was the wrong road to cross, and I was misled about the chicken's
intentions. I am not for it now, and will remain against it.
COLIN POWELL:
Now to the left of the screen, you can clearly see the satellite
image of the chicken crossing the road...
PAT BUCHANAN:
To steal the job of a decent, hardworking American.
BARBARA WALTERS :
Isn't that interesting? In a few moments, we will be listening to the
chicken tell, for the first time, the heart warming story of how it
experienced a serious case of molting, and then went on to accomplish its
life long dream of crossing the road.
ANDERSON COOPER - CNN:
We have reason to believe there is a chicken, but we have not yet
been allowed to have access to the other side of the road.
NANCY GRACE - Court TV:
That chicken crossed the road because he's GUILTY! You can see it in
his eyes and the way he walks.
OPRAH:
Well, I understand that the chicken is having problems, which is why
he wants to cross this road so bad. So instead of having the chicken
learn from his mistakes and take falls, which is a part of life, I'm
going to give this chicken a car so that he can just drive across the
road and not live his life like the rest of the chickens.
MARTHA STEWART:
No one called me to warn me which way that chicken was going. I had a
standing order at the Farmer's Market to sell my eggs when the price
dropped to a certain level. No little bird gave me any insider
information.
DR SEUSS:
Did the chicken cross the road? Did he cross it with a toad? Yes, the
chicken crossed the road, but why it crossed I've not been told.
ERNEST HEMINGWAY:
To die in the rain. Alone.
ARISTOTLE:
It is the nature of chickens to cross the road.
JOHN LENNON:
Imagine all the chickens in the world crossing roads together, in
peace.
BILL GATES :
I have just released eChicken2008, which will not only cross roads,
but will lay eggs, file your important documents, and balance your check
book. Internet Explorer is an integral part of the Chicken. This new
platform is much more stable and will never require... never re... never...
#@&&^(C% ......... reboot.
STEVE JOBS :
Today, I want to show you something unique, innovative and so exciting you will be
left wondering how you ever crossed the road without it.
I give you... the iChicken.
ALBERT EINSTEIN:
Did the chicken really cross the road, or did the road move beneath
the chicken?
COLONEL SANDERS:
Did I miss one?
GRANDPA:
In my day we didn't ask why the chicken crossed the road. Somebody
told us the chicken crossed the road, and that was good enough.
