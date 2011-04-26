why cpu extremely slow and cpu usage = 100%?

Some of what you're experiencing is normal.. Indexing and other background processes constantly run and a few glitches can cause the CPU to use a lot of its resources.



First, start by reducing the amount of unneeded programs on the computer by simply uninstalling those you don't use. Next, reduce the amount of files stored on the computer by emptying the various Temp and Temporary Internet Files folders.. You can use "Disc Cleanup" (Start-All Programs-Accessories-System Tools-Disk Cleanup-Cleanup System Files button-More options tab), to eliminate all but the most recent System Restore points as well.



After that, run a good malware removal tool to eliminate any unseen malware.. The free tool below should help:



SUPERAntispyware Removal Tool



Once that's done, eliminate any unneeded startup programs and services by using the System Configuration Tool (Start-type "msconfig" (without the quotes at the search line), then press "Enter" and click on the "Startup" tab. Once there, uncheck any unneeded startup programs. If you have any questions about which programs to UNCHECK in "msconfig", post back, or check for yourself at this site:

http://www.sysinfo.org/startuplist.php



And after all of that, run Defrag and Error Checking/Chkdsk using the link below:

[url=

http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6121_102-387992.html]How To Run 'Error Checking/Chkdsk' On Win2000/XP



Hope this helps.



Grif