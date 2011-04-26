Windows Vista forum

Question

why cpu extremely slow and cpu usage = 100%?

by thosecars82 / April 26, 2011 8:15 PM PDT

Hello thereI am having problems with windows vista. According to the windows task manager's performance tab, the cpu is running all the time at 100% usage. However, when I check the processes' tab I do not see any process that is consumming all these CPU resources. The pc is running extremely slow. However it is a core quad.In case that can help to find the root of the problem, please find the screen shots for the windows task manager in:<a href="http://www.arreglaordenador.com/windowstaskmanager.jpg" target="_blank">http://www.arreglaordenador.com/win...</a><a href="http://www.arreglaordenador.com/windowstaskmanager2.jpg" target="_blank">http://www.arreglaordenador.com/win...</a>May be it has to do with a virus that is running a hidden process. Does anyone have any idea to solve this?Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: why cpu extremely slow and cpu usage = 100%?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: why cpu extremely slow and cpu usage = 100%?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Another angle. Software toxic combos.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 27, 2011 4:51 AM PDT

And yes I've read "It worked before" many times. Follow my line of thought at 7723-6122_102-510824.htmlwhere we went from trying to overclock the machine to regain speed to trimming out titles that we find to conflict today.

Yes, those used to be OK.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
I Start Cleaning Things Up Like This
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 27, 2011 4:30 AM PDT

Some of what you're experiencing is normal.. Indexing and other background processes constantly run and a few glitches can cause the CPU to use a lot of its resources.

First, start by reducing the amount of unneeded programs on the computer by simply uninstalling those you don't use. Next, reduce the amount of files stored on the computer by emptying the various Temp and Temporary Internet Files folders.. You can use "Disc Cleanup" (Start-All Programs-Accessories-System Tools-Disk Cleanup-Cleanup System Files button-More options tab), to eliminate all but the most recent System Restore points as well.

After that, run a good malware removal tool to eliminate any unseen malware.. The free tool below should help:

SUPERAntispyware Removal Tool

Once that's done, eliminate any unneeded startup programs and services by using the System Configuration Tool (Start-type "msconfig" (without the quotes at the search line), then press "Enter" and click on the "Startup" tab. Once there, uncheck any unneeded startup programs. If you have any questions about which programs to UNCHECK in "msconfig", post back, or check for yourself at this site:
http://www.sysinfo.org/startuplist.php

And after all of that, run Defrag and Error Checking/Chkdsk using the link below:
[url=
http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6121_102-387992.html]How To Run 'Error Checking/Chkdsk' On Win2000/XP

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.