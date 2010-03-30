WHY can't I get a point-and-shoot with a VIEWFINDER?

Just did a good review of my usual shopping sites - Amazon, NewEgg, CNET, etc. and EVEN went today to a Penn Camera Store...no luck on finding a new camera to replace my aging (but still functioning) Canon A540. I like AA batteries, and SD cards are a fine format for me. I'd like to upgrade from 6 Megapixels to something greater (12 seems overkill but...whatever) and zoom from 4X optical to 5 or 6 or more (again 12X seems overkill and certainly increases bulk). The the only compact thing that's close is Canon's now-obsoleted A1100IS...it has the same zoom but a bit more megaPs, so if it gets down in price from the current $129, say closer to $100, I may just get one. But that's not much upgrade. The G11 is overkill and huge (and huge $$s!). The SX120 is nice - close to what I want, but no "hole to look through" - I insist on a viewfinder! I'd go into the $200s but where's the viewfinder? Everyone is laughing at me and telling me to get with the program and just accept the 3" (or larger) LCDs (and touch screens)...but in daylight, in the sun, you still can't see what the **** you're getting in the picture. I want to have the silly viewfinder...and I insist on having one. I am sending this in - tilting against windmills as I often do these days - after just writing essentially this message to CanonUSA (as if they care). It was instructive at the Penn Camera store today. I watched a guy buy a $225 SX120 (though it's $199 at NewEgg and Amazon) all they while bemoaning not having a viewfinder, and the three salesmen (one probably the manager) agreeing with him, saying all customers (not buying SLRS and big cameras) ask for one...they told him they had a meeting with Nikon who didn't care about such input..and they said Canon has the same attitude. Fuji, Olympus & Casio seems to follow the same trend. Their suggestion to me: "We don't have anymore A1100ISs, so just go to Amazon or NewEgg and order one while you can." Anyone want to chime in? Any suggestions? As always appreciate the user reviews here and CNET's reviews.