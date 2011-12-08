Why can't auto dimming be fully disabled?

I have a LN32D550 that has an auto dimming backlight that cannot be fully disabled. I have made sure energy saving and eco sensor are off and that shadow detail is maxed out and dynamic contrast is off. I am using Movie mode, which turns off all these dynamic picture controls/enhancements off by default. The only thing that helped is maxing shadow detail to +2, but the backlight will still dim greatly on a blank/black screen. I believe many current Samsung models have this same issue with no means of disabling it. What was Samsung thinking when they created a non-defeatable auto dimming backlight/dynamic contrast feature like this?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.