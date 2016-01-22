Why are Windows 10 bootups and program starts so slow?

I have a 8 year old Dell and was determined to install a SSD as the primary drive. The older computers, such as mine are not SSD friendly. I needed to find some AHCI drivers which I located on a Lenovo web site, after installing those my computer allowed the installation of the SSD. However cloning the hard drive was an issue as well, I had to buy some software (Acronis) to get the job done, the free versions kept failing to complete the task. I have a bunch of programs that load automatically, mostly security stuff, but I have others as well. So saying that some/many people have a bunch of programs loading in the background, my boot up went from almost two minutes to less than one minute after installing the SSD. Besides decreasing the number of programs loading in the background, its always a good idea to ensure your computer is running clean, removing all the junk files, cleaning up the registry, scanning for malware is always a good place to start. Finally if you are using a standard hard drive find a program that defrags the hard drive, these are available free or you can buy something if you want more detail. In any event my 8 year old computer runs nicely, the SSD (its a Samsung 500GB) gave it quite a boost.