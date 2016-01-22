Windows 10 forum

Why are Windows 10 bootups and program starts so slow?

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / January 22, 2016 5:54 PM PST
Why are Windows 10 bootups and program starts so slow?

Hi everyone. I upgraded to Windows 10 shortly after it became available for download. As this computer came with Windows 8.1 installed, I wanted to get rid of it ASAP, I would have put Windows 7 on it but I didn't want to purchase a 64 bit version of Windows 7 when the upgrade to Windows 10 would be free.

All in all, Windows 10 isn't all that much different from Windows 7. With a little effort, I have it set up to run just like Windows 7 was on it. The main problem with Windows 10 is that it boots REALLY SLOW, and it is also really slow at starting programs. As far as the start up programs that run in the background not counting my virus, and spyware programs, there are about 10 programs. Try as I might, I just can't figure out how to get rid of them. There are two that are brand name specific which I'd LOVE to get rid of, or stop from starting, and the rest seem to be just background programs that Windows 10 just seems to HAVE to have run. Other than those things, I think that Windows 10 is a lot better than Windows 8.1 ever was.

Any suggestion on how I can speed up the bootup process and solve the slow program startups? Thank you.

--Submitted by Art C.

January 22, 2016 5:54 PM PST

121 total posts (Page 1 of 4)
When I upgraded, I did not notice that Win10 was slower.
by richj120952 / January 22, 2016 6:30 PM PST

I did not notice a real difference between 7 and 10 in boot time. That being said, I would recommend you get a SSD and image your hard disk to that and use it as the primary drive. I get 8 second boots (From BIOS screen to login in windows 10 with the SSD.) (I5 processor 2nd gen and even Atom processors.)

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Not a solution
by MikeBrice / January 22, 2016 11:19 PM PST

With respect this is problem avoidance, not problem solution. I have tried many times to clone Win 10 and boot from the SSD device with no success. From my experience this is not a simple or straightforward process.  number of the posts below also seem to misunderstand the issue. The absolute boot time is not the issue, but the much slower boot time with Win 10 compared to the predecessors.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Cloning OS
by Ferretkeeper / January 23, 2016 12:19 AM PST
In reply to: Not a solution

Get "Paragon Migrate OS to SSD"

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Absolutely. Paragon Works.
by Flatworm / January 23, 2016 8:55 AM PST
In reply to: Cloning OS

I have consistently had difficulties with Samsung's migration software, but I have used Paragon many times on a wide variety of computers with O/Ses ranging from Vista to the latest version of 10 and it has been fast and fully successful each time, automatically performing all the various functions like blocking and trimming necessary to get best performance from an SSD.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
It works EX!
by morse11 / January 29, 2016 6:24 PM PST

Paragon rules! use it for backups and its fast!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Better yet!
by BootupLeprechaun / February 2, 2016 9:31 AM PST
In reply to: It works EX!

Linux rules! Use it for EVERYTHING and it's even faster! :))

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Cloning
by Bandido51 / January 30, 2016 2:49 AM PST
In reply to: Cloning OS

This is more of a question then a reply, I run True Image on my computer(s).
I have yet to have a problem cloning from 1 disk to another even with SSD.
Once every 6 months I click it on and boot from it and update, then I disconnect again, after all it is meant as backup. I use to have Ghost which worked well back in 2001 - 2004.
This are programs that you want and you will probably use it once with the exception of incremental backups.
I want to try something New, I am going to look at this Paragon.
I cloned all from my 500GB SATA to my 250GB SSD drive, no issues what so ever.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
I had not noticed that so much
by leland_arthou / January 31, 2016 12:08 PM PST
In reply to: Not a solution

But as my post indicates, I do have startups I need to use, so for me the ABSOLUTE boot time seemed faster before I installed all the other junk. But that's always the case with a fresh reinstall.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Cloning to an SSD drive
by waytron / January 31, 2016 2:27 PM PST
In reply to: Not a solution

I upgrade both laptops and desktop to SSD drive day in and day out.
I have using Paragon OS to SSD many times with great success and I have used the included Migration software that comes with all Samsung drives more than 100 times without a single problem as long as the original hard drive is not damage. Personally, I only use Samsung SSD drives and occasionally Intel. Just make sure you run CHKDSK on your hard drive before trying to clone it to an SSD.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
An SSD can give the computer quite a boost in start up time
by gowireless / January 23, 2016 7:15 PM PST

I have a 8 year old Dell and was determined to install a SSD as the primary drive. The older computers, such as mine are not SSD friendly. I needed to find some AHCI drivers which I located on a Lenovo web site, after installing those my computer allowed the installation of the SSD. However cloning the hard drive was an issue as well, I had to buy some software (Acronis) to get the job done, the free versions kept failing to complete the task. I have a bunch of programs that load automatically, mostly security stuff, but I have others as well. So saying that some/many people have a bunch of programs loading in the background, my boot up went from almost two minutes to less than one minute after installing the SSD. Besides decreasing the number of programs loading in the background, its always a good idea to ensure your computer is running clean, removing all the junk files, cleaning up the registry, scanning for malware is always a good place to start. Finally if you are using a standard hard drive find a program that defrags the hard drive, these are available free or you can buy something if you want more detail. In any event my 8 year old computer runs nicely, the SSD (its a Samsung 500GB) gave it quite a boost.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Clining & Image Backup
by drrasheed / January 29, 2016 6:56 PM PST

Happy that you have succeeded in cloning the C drive with Acronis.
Had you ever tried Macrium reflect. I have licensed versions of both. I have observed that Macrium is far more user friendly than any other backup applications. Even with the free version one can re-image the C drive to a new SSD.
The latest version of Acronis is very very slow.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Also...
by JCitizen / January 30, 2016 12:48 AM PST
In reply to: Clining & Image Backup

One of the few that I've been able to do a recovery consistently without failure - no other brand have I tried that did it right the first time! And from then on as well!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Macrium Reflect
by noslenkram / January 30, 2016 9:44 AM PST
In reply to: Clining & Image Backup

I have Macrium Reflect and have used it successfully. Did everything I wanted it to do.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Macrium Reflect
by gowireless / January 30, 2016 10:42 AM PST
In reply to: Clining & Image Backup

I have not tried Macrium Reflect but will keep that in mind, the Acronis was slow but I was so happy that it worked that I didn't mind at the time. I was trying all the free stuff and the Samsung software as well. The Samsung software kept telling me I had disk errors and to run Chkdsk which I did multiple times, that made several fixes to my old hard drive but the Samsung software continued to report that I had disk errors, so maybe my old hard drive was on its way out when I cloned it with the Acronis. Anyways, the Acronis, paid version, worked and for that I was grateful. It makes my old computer run more a like a new computer. I would have preferred simply to buy a new computer but working a couple of jobs and feeding a houseful of kids leaves me with a tight budget. Happy

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Macrium & Acronis
by drrasheed / January 30, 2016 10:20 PM PST
In reply to: Macrium Reflect

I have licensed versions of both Acronis and Macriium.
Acronis was great, and still I believe that it is great. But I lost faith in it because of its after sales service. The online or Telephonic service is over within one month. This period is not enough for any novices to learn the problems that they could face. The forum archtecture is not helpful enough. Very difficult to search and find out the required topics of help. More over even if we put in certain issues no email notification is received if some body happens to reply to particular issue.
About Macrium I never had to contact help and support

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Yep!
by JCitizen / January 30, 2016 11:56 PM PST
In reply to: Macrium & Acronis

I've tried many a restorative program, although if I tried Acronis, I must admit it was too long ago to be relevant to this discussion. However Macrium has never let me down in many disasters that have befallen me or my clients. It is also easy enough a caveman could do it.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Samsung SSD
by noslenkram / January 30, 2016 9:42 AM PST

I agree. I installed a Samsung 850 Pro in my desk top and from the time I put my password in it takes less than 30 seconds to up and ready for use. I installed one in my HP laptop and the startup time increased almost 5 fold. The laptop saw the biggest improvement. I had trouble migrating at first with the Samsung software but after I did some research I discovered I had to run Chkdsk because I had some bad sector or files. Once I did that the migration went flawless.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Boot time?
by whturner13 / February 14, 2017 10:54 PM PST

I agree with the two preceeding - I don't understand why there should be a slow boot - In going from the 1st win10 build to the current Build, boot time is as fast, or, I think, a bit faster that the win 7 I am using in a dual boot configuration. This is with both SSD and hard drives. The only times I have encountered a slow boot is when there is some background process running, (having been loaded at startup), or when there was a problem with a connection to the network.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
I just upgraded
by itsdigger / January 22, 2016 6:35 PM PST

one of my home built computers yesterday to Win 10 Pro from Win 7 Pro , see This  thread.

I timed my computer from a cold start just now for this conversation and my Win 10 Pro computer boots up and I'm here on Cnet in 33.35 seconds.
Is that a long time ?
I looked in my Task Manager and selected the Startup Tab and see that the only things there starting is my Logitech keyboard and Classic Start.
I'm using Windows Defender for and Anti Virus but, that isn't listed in the startup programs.

You can go into your Task Manager and select Startup and disable whatever you like for quicker startups however, I would let my AV program run at startup.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
I have a popup when I boot up
by bigbear639 / January 30, 2016 7:49 AM PST
In reply to: I just upgraded

My upgrade from W-7 from a cold start you first have to power up by selecting the Start Button, enter my PIN and then wait for the Desktop to load. I have a Program that times my Startup that shows how long it takes and asks if I wish to make changes to 5 programs. The time shown is 47.35 seconds. Remember that the time to log on is not included in that time. The programs listed hardly affect boot time. Shutting down takes longer as it saves some files or updates some programs.
The Win8.1 takes somewhat longer to boot to the desktop. However shutting down takes only about 15-20 seconds. None of my Computers have SSD's, After booting up on all of my Computers load additional programs AV, CCCleaner, Weather, Win Patrol (use it to see what programs boot and select if you want to delay some, block or remove those programs that you don't know what they are probably crapware that came with the Computer.
I highly recommend installing a tiny program unchecky that will when installing new programs uncheck possible crapware and ask you to check the box to allow.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
The Usual Suspects
by Hforman / January 22, 2016 6:56 PM PST

You didn't mention much about the system drive (HDD) or the amount of RAM. I have heard that Win 10 uses a bit more disk space than previous versions. I would suggest taking a look at your disk usage to see if you are running a bit low as compared to your 8.1 installation. Sometimes it may be a case of having all of the installation files left around due to the nature of the upgrade process. Many users have suggested creating a boot DVD from the ISO and wiping the machine and starting from scratch but this might require you to reinstall all of your applications. Also, check on how much RAM you have because the requirements for a faster system may be to increase your RAM. While at it, I would also check on the size of any paging file. If it was set to a "fixed value", you may want to increase it or let the system manage it.
So HDD availability, RAM and paging file are things you might want to look at.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (3)
What's running?
by photobug56 / January 22, 2016 7:20 PM PST

Use task manager to see what is actually running on the PC PLUS it's startup tab to see what runs at startup. Also think about using a tool like a 'decrapifier' to find and remove garbage programs. Use the disk tool to cleanup your hard drive and then to defrag it.

Also, if you are not running enough ram it will be slow. 8 gig is a minimum for good speed; if you do a lot 16 gig of ram.

After that you can look at lots of other issues, but these are pretty basic.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Slow program launch
by krosnafone / January 22, 2016 10:15 PM PST

You mention "slow program startup." In what manner are you launching the programs that respond slowly? If it's via keyboard shortcuts (as opposed to clicking on or tapping a shortcut) then you may have encountered a Win 10 bug, which is known to Microsoft.

To overcome it, click START. In the search window type "services." (No quotes)
Scroll the list to locate SUPERFETCH and double-click on it.
STOP the service.
DISABLE the service.

No harm will come of this, and it can always be enabled in the same manner.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Windows 10 boot-ups too slow
by sanggnas / January 22, 2016 11:05 PM PST

So I am not alone, sometimes I feel sorry to upgrade but here is a trick to overcome that frustrating flaw of Windows 10. Hope this works for you.

Cold start by pressing the power button, let those little dots spinning for few seconds, turn off the machine using the power button, listen for hard drive stops spinning, it takes only 1 or 2 seconds then power up again, it will boot up Windows 10 very fast.

I find this trick accidently after searching all over the internet looking ways to solve the slow boot problem of Windows 10, Honestly, I did not want to spend any more time to reinstall Windows 7 again, left alone those regular updates. I just want a computer always ready to do work not to stare at the screen every time I sit in front of it.

I didn't see any security update from Microsoft website really protect my computer from harmful while surfing the internet. Even after updated and reboot, using the computer for a little while then running a scan with a third party security software, it still capable find out many junks or garbage in the system.

Here is my big question, when will Microsoft release a near perfect version of Windows?

I miss my Windows 7 Professional 64 bit, it was a stable version next to XP

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
that might be a bad idea
by ClivenL / January 30, 2016 10:21 AM PST

Shutting off your hard drive as it spinning up my cause the read/write heads to do something they're not supposed to. For a certainty the machine really doesn't want to do that. You might get away with it but you might not. If you have to *hold* the power button down to shut it off you're definitely at risk of scratching the platters.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
That is not true...
by dre belgium / February 1, 2016 12:26 AM PST

...as even a power failure does no harm to a hard disk. If you're writing data to the disk at the time of the power failure, data could be corrupted, that is true, but no hardware damage is possible.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
That is a left over from the old days...
by JCitizen / February 1, 2016 5:48 PM PST
In reply to: That is not true...

way back when disc parking was a must before stopping the computer for any reason. This information has probably lived on as a myth, that used to be true but no longer is the case. I remember always having to park the disc, even before I could sneeze back when - man was that a pain! I'm sure glad those days are over! I believe this old rule became unnecessary back in the mid '90s. (unless you are still using an ancient dinosaur)

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Ok! I think...
by BootupLeprechaun / February 2, 2016 9:34 AM PST
In reply to: That is not true...

I sure hope your HDD feels the same way about it! Definitely do!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
no risk of scratching platters
by anthonymaw / February 1, 2016 2:06 PM PST

Modern hard drives mount the magnetic heads at a fixed "fly height" about a micron above the platter that is cushioned by air flow that is dragged by the platter as the platter spins. (The interior of a hard drive is not a vacuum) You can potentially cause damage to a hard drive if you shock it like a drop while it's spinning. But losing power will not cause the heads to land onto the platters - it's simply impossible. Initially when Windows boots it's reading hundreds of megabytes of OS files into memory and initializing data structures, all the while writing out data to the Windows Event Logs. Killing the power during a write operation will (usually) trigger the NTFS file system leave the partially written cluster remain available for overwrite but it won't do any permanent damage.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Best Win 10 Upgrade Process.
by hindlepeter / January 23, 2016 12:33 AM PST

I have updated many laptops & desktop computers from Win 7 to Win 10 and have generally noted better boot speed and performance. The secret is a clean install of Win 7, 8 or 8.1 prior to the Win 10 upgrade. Read this article to force the Win 10 update and reveal the Product Key.
http://www.forbes.com/sites/antonyleather/2015/07/30/windows-10-updating-reinstalling-and-activation-guide-essential-advice-to-avoid-problems/#1bd0eb131454
The problem with upgrading a system that has been in use even for 6 months is Registry Problems & Malware collected along the way that aren't apparent but transfer on to Windows 10 and spoil the install. Once you have a clean Win 10 install make a System Image so it's easy to reinstall. This post shows you how to do it.
http://www.cnet.com/au/how-to/how-to-create-a-system-image-in-windows-10/

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
