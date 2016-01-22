General discussion

Why are Windows 10 bootups and program starts so slow?

CNET staff/forum admin / January 22, 2016 5:54 PM PST by Lee Koo (ADMIN) / January 22, 2016 5:54 PM PST

Why are Windows 10 bootups and program starts so slow?



Hi everyone. I upgraded to Windows 10 shortly after it became available for download. As this computer came with Windows 8.1 installed, I wanted to get rid of it ASAP, I would have put Windows 7 on it but I didn't want to purchase a 64 bit version of Windows 7 when the upgrade to Windows 10 would be free.



All in all, Windows 10 isn't all that much different from Windows 7. With a little effort, I have it set up to run just like Windows 7 was on it. The main problem with Windows 10 is that it boots REALLY SLOW, and it is also really slow at starting programs. As far as the start up programs that run in the background not counting my virus, and spyware programs, there are about 10 programs. Try as I might, I just can't figure out how to get rid of them. There are two that are brand name specific which I'd LOVE to get rid of, or stop from starting, and the rest seem to be just background programs that Windows 10 just seems to HAVE to have run. Other than those things, I think that Windows 10 is a lot better than Windows 8.1 ever was.



Any suggestion on how I can speed up the bootup process and solve the slow program startups? Thank you.



--Submitted by Art C.

Discussion is locked

You are posting a reply to: Why are Windows 10 bootups and program starts so slow? The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our Track this discussion and email me when there are updates The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended. Preview post Submit post Cancel post