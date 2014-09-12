Phones forum

General discussion

Why are cell phone batteries so behind the times?

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / September 12, 2014 10:19 AM PDT
Question:

Why are cell phone batteries so behind the times?

Your newsletters are always a pleasure to read and a great source of knowledge. And the way you involve the readers is a treat. I am not sure if we discussed this in the past so here it is. One common pain point, is the lack of good batteries (and research on batteries) for cell phones. There are many cell phones in the market, they have many great advanced features. However, one thing which I almost universally find in common is that battery life is always an issue. It is time that Big Mobile Companies come up with some new models with great batteries: batteries that can run for a few days, that can charge in few minutes or similar, are not very bulky, and allow us to use all the apps and all the features in the phones to its fullest potential without worry about fast draining batteries. I will be very happy if this topic gets discussed in this column of yours, and if we get to hear from readers, big companies or laboratories who are doing research in these, to tell us why cell phone technologies advance at a rapid pace, yet battery technology seems to make little progress and seems to continue to fall behind. Thanks in advance.

--Submitted by: Sugata S.
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Why are cell phone batteries so behind the times?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Why are cell phone batteries so behind the times?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
99 total posts (Page 1 of 4)
Collapse -
The problem is not just cell phone batteries
by Michael-G / September 12, 2014 11:17 AM PDT

The problem is battery technology in general. Batteries are not advancing as fast as the other associated technologies. Look at the electric car industry as an example. Many very good electric cars exist but they are limited in range by the batteries. Because we are working with a technology that involves the interaction of chemicals, development if much more challenging. There are a number of potential game changers out there but the problem is that, for the moment, they are extremely expensive and many have safety issues.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (22)
Collapse -
Chemistry & Physics
by Technosarge / September 20, 2014 4:22 AM PDT

I'd like to amplify Michael-G's reply.

With circuitry, we have the happy and prolonged existence of Moore's Law, which continues to afford us smaller, more densely-packed electronic circuits on a frequent schedule. Feature sizes on such circuits are now down to the low-nanometer size. So far, technology has been able to keep the shrinkage going, applying ever-shorter wavelength etching. There is some real risk Moore's Law will come to an end at some practical limit, until a game-changing new idea speeds electronic devices in a new direction (quantum computing, for instance).

Mother Nature has, meantime, changed her laws not one whit. The same voltage potentials exist between the same electrode pairs as when we started making batteries. Those laws will not change in the future.

We long-since measured those potentials for the chemical elements, and for many compounds. Research looks at ever-more complex and exotic compounds & alloys, and also at ways of stabilizing inherently dangerous materials. Lithium, for instance, reacts actively with water to liberate hydrogen (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAr6Lbb_qvQ), and hydrogen is explosive (remember the Hindenburg disaster?). Your modern lithium battery is a bit of a triumph. New developments in battery tech are impending - but remember, Moore's Law does not touch chemistry!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (7)
Collapse -
Moore's Law Is No Excuse for Sloppy Coding
by TreknologyNet / September 20, 2014 2:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Chemistry & Physics

I started out in the 8-bit days when 4kB of memory was standard, 16kB was luxury and 64kB was a programmer's dream, and computer evolution was relatively slow.

In those days, coding had to be tight and clean. After listing the documentation, all internal documentation had to be minimized to checkpoints only. I wrote my own word processor on 16 kB TRS-80 (a Z80 running at a whopping 1.7 MHz !). This program was customized to drive my CE-70 typewriter as a printer (including PS capability) and with the available memory on top of the program, was able to handle approximately four pages at a time. I did not have the luxury of floppy drives everything was on cassette tape. The program formatted and saved each page individually THREE times. This was my error checking, giving two out of three "parity".

Obviously, if there was significant change to page 1 which would affect future pages, the machine had to load each page image, buffer any short fall or over-run that affected the following page and write the new page to the second tape drive. This was "walk away, bake a cake, then go and play a match of tennis" time.

When I migrated to my first PC (256 kB, 4.77 MHz), I ported this program to the PC, rewriting the tape code to use floppy disk(s). To my horror, the program couldn't even keep up with my keyboard strokes, because of the BIOS layer and DOS overheads getting in the way of direct access to memory or CPU. Yes, I have to admit that it could handle more pages and the disk access left the tape(s) for dead but code processing was embarrassingly slow.

This means that on the PC/DOS platform, I was an early adopter of MS Word 3.

Does any one remember the apocryphal statement, "640kB is more memory than anyone will ever need on a computer," attributed (rightly or wrongly) to Bill Gates? Now we have such sloppy code out there (have a look at an HTML page generated from MS WinWord) that CPUs are being overworked running the slop that shouldn't be there in the first place.

Win95 came on so many floppy disks (or a CD) and MS WinWord came on about 7 disks when the equivalent MacWord only required 2 or 3. Admittedly, Win95 was big because it contained a huge compilation of hardware drivers to cover as many "compatibles" as possible, however the finally loaded OS on your hard drive was still considerably large when you think about what it really did. A friend of mine, as a tech class exercise, "clean coded" Win95 for a specific machine so that it could boot and run on a single floppy drive. Imagine how much faster that machine would run in the real world!

Back in the DOS days Phillip Katz, of PKzip fame, also wrote an EXEzip which offered two options for compressing .EXE files: Compress on disc so that it would unzip into memory as though original or, strip-junk and compress onto disc so that program loaded into less memory and ran significantly faster.

It is because the CPU has so much redundant work to do, due to programmers relying on Moore's Law to combat their lack of coding skills that computers and phones are overworked and flatten batteries so quickly. I received a recent article warning "Do Not Upgrade iPhone 4S to iOS8" because it clogged up the phone for no significant benefit and, like some of the unwelcome changes in iOS7, could not be undone.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (10)
Collapse -
Hydrogren is flammable, not explosive
by J_2013 / September 21, 2014 9:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Chemistry & Physics

Nova ran a special a year ago or so. The Hindenburg ignited via static electricity, enabled by poor grounding and a metallic paint. Which was also quite flammable. The static electricity ignited the paint on the skin and the hydrogen was happy to carry those flames at breakneck speed through the rest of the dirigible.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
I second J_2013's reply..!
by rmonroe041 / September 22, 2014 6:50 AM PDT

That's correct! The Hindenburg's metallic paint was the actual culprit that caused it to catch flames so quickly! (And because of that "error in judgement" we could no longer have hydrogen powered vehicles!)..., but this is getting way off topic...!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
military research
by Jim F / September 20, 2014 4:24 AM PDT

When in college at Purdue, in the 60's, I had a chemistry professor who told a surprising story. During WWII he was a research scientist with the military. His primary focus was storage batteries, due to their importance in the military effort. His statement claimed that at the time they had perceived and developed a battery that would not ever need to be replaced. The difficulty arose with finding a company that would build the batteries. The claim being that they would be putting themselves out of business. There would never be a need for a replacement battery, and in the general population the only ones to buy their batteries would be the auto manufacturers.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (4)
Collapse -
Kind of silly
by TucsonJack / September 20, 2014 7:59 AM PDT
In reply to: military research

Although existing manufacturers might fear they would be cannibalizing their own business, new entrants could easily be found who would grab the product and run with it. Happens all the time. At any rate, all of that old secret research from the '40s is now in the public domain, so if such a product existed, you'd be able to buy it. A "boo" to your old chem prof.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (4)
Collapse -
These stories are BS
by lhatten / September 20, 2014 9:23 AM PDT
In reply to: military research

This is just like a number of years ago, when people used to say that the big auto companies were suppressing technology that would allow cars to get 100 mpg.
I went to one of the seminars and they were BS & snake oil then.
As Technosarge said above, the chemistry of batteries are quite complicated. The other thing that people forget, is that cell phones no longer just make calls. They are basically a small computer in your pocket. We all want instant access to the internet, and that costs battery life. If you really think batteries have not improved, go find an old Motorola flip phone. The battery on that thing was huge, it was about the size of most cell phones now and that was the low capacity battery. Just google Old Motorola flip phone.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
I wonder. What about SCiB batteries?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 20, 2014 10:06 AM PDT
In reply to: These stories are BS
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
About that 10 year life
by billyBust8 / September 26, 2014 11:50 PM PDT

That's not 10 years of supplying power to a device (phone), that's 10 years of shelf life. Meaning that if you charge the battery and lay it on a shelf it can hold the charge that long.

All batteries have internal characteristics (the chemistry, structure, electrical properties) that drain a portion of the charge stored in them. That's the factor being touted here. Older chemistries may self-drain in weeks.

btw--Lithium coin cells like the CR-2032 and others also exhibit 10 years of shelf life.

So every battery, once installed to run a phone, feeds its stored energy to the phone as demanded until that energy is expended. Then it must either be discarded or if capable re-charged.

A big plus in the Toshiba battery mentioned is the ability to charge it quickly. And that means charge it with acceptable temperature rise.

The gizmag article linked was from 2008. Some more recent info on this SCiB battery technology:
2009--
http://gm-volt.com/forum/showthread.php?4171-TOSHIBA-ESTABLISHES-NORTH-AMERICAN-SALES-amp-SUPPORT-FOR-SCiB_-BATTERY

2011--
http://www.greencarcongress.com/2011/11/scib-20111117.html

and from 2014--
http://insideevs.com/toshiba-called-supply-lithium-titanate-battery-2-mw-energy-storage-system-uk/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
(NT) OK, Try driving in the UK - cars avg 50 mpg there!
by KenFF1 / September 22, 2014 8:07 AM PDT
In reply to: These stories are BS
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Apples to apples about 50 mpg
by billyBust8 / September 27, 2014 7:47 PM PDT

In the UK a gallon is bigger than in the US. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallon). Never-the-less, a 50 mile per gallon rating in UK imperial gallons is still over 41 mpg in US gallons, so a valid point is that few cars in the US can match that average.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That Is How It Should Be
by TreknologyNet / September 20, 2014 7:42 PM PDT
In reply to: military research
Planned obsolescence is killing the planet.

Here in Australia, a car battery was released that claimed "Will Never Need Replacing (under normal circumstances)". More than 20 years later, a former employer of mine still has one in his restored Mini Cooper S. Said battery is no longer on the market and many of them were sabotaged by shorting or overcharging in order to force owners to buy the "disposable" replacements.

Take a look at the original IBM PC. Yes, it was a clunker but, it was built to last. For however many $1000 one got a solid steel box, containing an isolated power supply (in its own steel box) and $200 of off-the-shelf components. Apart from build quality, there was nothing outstanding about the original PC, and there were many other machines that were cheaper and out-performed it at the time.

The PC was so well documented that as long as it could boot up, diagnostic software could tell you exactly which chip (and location on the motherboard) was causing a problem. Any tech with basic tools could then determine if it was the chip itself or an adjacent component, and replacement of components was relatively easy.

Until recently, I had an AT running DOS 3.3 that was still in use. If I had checked sooner, and replaced the CMOS battery while powered up, it would still be in use. If anyone out there has an image or knows a link to the image for a GENUINE AT CMOS SETUP disk (5.25"), I would love to hear from you. Why use a modern 600W machine to perform a task that my 60W AT can still do? Obviously, at the moment, I can't until I get the required disk image or a SETUP.EXE file. Most of my keyboards are IBM Model M because, again, they were built to last. Given that the latest desktop keyboards are sub-laptop grade (and laptops have degraded even further) when I see someone who has a half-decent keyboard I always advise, "When you replace the computer, keep the keyboard!"

I'm stuck with a very modern motherboard that has custom ICs that are micro-soldered, forced socket variation to discriminate between AMD and Intel and no adequate diagnostic. Without spending substantial money, I can't determine if it's the board or the CPU that is the cause of the fault -- it's cheaper to throw it away and start again!

In a world that is promoting green activities such as "Re-use, Re-purpose, Re-cycle," we can no longer afford disposability-based consumerism.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
"Salt in the wound"!!
by KenFF1 / September 22, 2014 8:04 AM PDT
In reply to: military research

There are numerous instances of batteries being demonstrated that run on table salt! I have seen them demonstrated on TV and that's the end of that!!! ??

It used to be common knowledge that the battery manufacturers bought these things up but more recently that cannot happen so much because it is easier to get a product to market (BIG fan of Shark Tank!) So we're seeing some progress but still not enough.

Ballard, in Vancouver, Canada, have had workable hydrogen cells for at least 15 years. They run in Buses and Trucks. They were bought out last year and we hope for even greater things. But... I AM STILL HOLDING MY BREATH!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Salt Is Plentiful
by TreknologyNet / September 28, 2014 2:24 PM PDT
In reply to: "Salt in the wound"!!

Unfortunately the salt technology that I last read about was Heat Technology. The salt is contained in a large tank and heated until it is liquid. Therefore it maintains the same temperature until it has all solidified again. If adequately insulated this is safe enough to use in a vehicle, but scaling it down to hand-held devices would be extremely dangerous.

Using the chemical properties of salt for a battery can be demonstrated in a High School science lab, but those simple demonstrations don't have a high enough energy yield.

If there is a safe form of chemical battery using salt, I imagine it would be highly efficient, and we could harvest megatonnes of salt from sea water without doing any ecological damage. The question remains as to whether the technology scales down to hand-held devices without losing efficiency.

Sadly, the most energy dense way to store hydrogen is to attach it to another molecule (usually carbon), unless you want to play with HHO gas (a heavily patented no-no), again, not scalable to hand-held.

Most hydrogen cells are still fueled with some sort of hydro-carbon, the advantage being that the hydrogen is used and the carbon accumulates without being oxidized. There are also oil heaters that use waste engine / cooking oil that run in such a way as to be emitting steam only, and the carbon is cleaned out like ash. Also not scalable, but a good way of getting energy without contributing to atmospheric CO2.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Minimalism Isn't the Key
by TreknologyNet / September 20, 2014 5:26 PM PDT

These are in order of Energy Density (how much real power vs how much space occupied)

The first "laptop" that I used was a Toshiba 1000 which used a 12V SLA (sealed lead acid) battery. That was heavy and of XT vintage. The cycle life was about 2 hours when fully charged. Provided that Lead-Acid batteries are properly maintained their user life should be almost infinite, i.e., keep it properly charged up even when not in use and it has little reason to fail. A single Lead-Acid cell has a native voltage of 2V.

The first cell phone (in Australia's analog days) that I had was a Nokia with Nickel-Cadmium pack. As this phone only did TXT and calls, the NiCd pack would last several days (initially). NiCds were generally a failure on the public market as people did not understand that these cells must be deep-cycled EVERY time they are used. Unfortunately, what a phone or a laptop called "flat" wasn't what a NiCd considered flat so even conscientious users were finding that cycle life deteriorated (memory effect) until the device had to stay power-connected. Of course, those who never let their NiCd run to "flat" but would keep topping it up found the cycle life deteriorated more quickly. After about 12 months' user life, the NiCd pack on my Nokia could only hold enough charge to handle one quick phone call and was then useless. Native voltage of a cell is 1.2V

The battery pack on the above Nokia was replaced with the Nickel Metal-Hydride equivalent. NiMH doesn't suffer the same memory effect as NiCd. I can't tell you the user life because the phone was stolen. All my rechargeable cells around the house (cameras, remotes etc.) are NiMH. In theory these cells should last forever but they are known to die suddenly. Native voltage is 1.2V

My first encounter with Lithium-Ion was my digital video camera. I was disgusted with it. I like cameras (still and video) to have a decent amount of weight in them so that they remain more stable. Why did my DV have a battery that was half the size of a pack of cigarettes that couldn't run the camera for the length of a MiniDV cassette? Lithium batteries, in general, begin their user life the moment they leave the factory, because of deterioration of the carbon electrode. Nano Carbon may solve this, also increasing the capacity by a factor of 10. In the end, I made up my own shoulder bracket, mounted the camera and a 12V SLA with a 7.2V regulator. The camera died before the battery. Native cell voltage for Li-Ion is 3.6V

I have no first-hand experience with Lithium-Polymer but, I've read numerous stories on the dangers inherent in these cells. Because of their energy density they have proven very popular in the Radio-Control "Big Men's Toys" market. However, Li-Po is notorious for shorting internally and RC hobbyists are used to testing each cell in a battery pack every time they use them lest $1200 of model aircraft falls out of the sky or suddenly catches fire. Sony had to recall an entire batch of laptops because of this fire hazard. Native cell voltage for Li-Po is 3.6V

End of "Battery Lecture"

Graphene (and other) super-capacitors may make a difference to how we use these devices. My CE-70 typewriter has an early version of the "supercapacitor" which can maintain user memory for approximately a month and is recharged in seconds when the typewriter is turned on. As a backup for something that doesn't need to stay powered all the time, but is powered frequently enough to prevent full discharge, these were even introduced in PCs (late 80s) for the CMOS and Real Time Clock. Unfortunately, a significant number of them exploded taking the entire PC interiors (and often the steel cases) with them. Why modern PCs don't store their CMOS information (drive configurations etc.) in EEPROM or Flash Memory and rely on the battery purely for the clock leaves me mystified.

With the advent of Graphene which is Nano-form of Carbon, these cells may be charged in seconds, not hours. Cycle life is variable, although lower than Li-Ion at this time. It's a highly experimental technology at the moment but it does present the option of fast charge at Wi-Fi hotspots and theoretically infinite shelf life. If the cycle life of these can be increased to a few hours at a time it is likely that a standardized USB or Mains charging dock would allow any phone to be quickly (and interchangeably) re-charged without much inconvenience during the day. Native cell voltage is around 1.2V (also highly variable). Youtube shows experiments where hobbyists have charged a group of cells from the household socket and then used them to start a car.

My current cell-phone is Li-Ion, and at least three years old. The original Li-Ion cell eventually decayed to useless and it was going to cost about $80 to buy a replacement. A quick search on eBay bought me three of them (including postage) for about $12. One is now in my phone, and the remaining two live in the refrigerator to prolong their shelf life.

Personally, I would happy to have physically larger devices to extend battery life. Does my phone really need to be paper thin? Why not double its thickness so that I have a device which is 75% battery?

Why is the battery pack on a laptop so small, almost like it was an after-thought? Most laptop battery packs contain "A" sized cells. The weight and thickness added to my laptop by putting a full layer of these cells under it (with fire protection) is a sacrifice I'm willing to make if it means I can get through an entire lecture without desperately needing a recharge. In fact, some early Apple laptops did have a "battery mat" into which the laptop connected rather like a dock. I don't recall if said "battery mat" was produced by Apple or a third party.

Lastly, we must consider the issue of disposal. Lead, Cadmium and Lithium are all toxic and, all too often, find their way into land-fill instead of being salvaged. Many people think they're doing the right thing by returning their dead phones and PCs, printer cartridges etc. to the manufacturer or a shopfront. Sadly many of these items are just crated and dumped in giant overseas land-fills.

Like my old Nokia 9000, I will be using my current phone (without upgrades) until it is completely unsalvageable. As consumers we must stop embracing updating for the sake of updating (designed obsolescence) and be satisfied with something that still does what's really needed. The laptop I'm using for this post dates back to 2006 (eight years ago). I'm fortunate that it could be updated from XP to Win7 (bypassing the hideous Vista), so I only had to pay MS licence fees. I expect to be able to use it until Win7 expires and then I'll go backward to XP again because most of the security issues will have died and it still does all I need it to do. I should only need to "upgrade" from Win7 for 'net compatibility.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (8)
Collapse -
The problem is not just cell phone batteries
by mart7t / September 21, 2014 11:33 PM PDT

I would like to know, what are the afore-mentioned "game changers out there" and what is the nature of the "safety issues" referred to. Any research on this?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Is thin in?
by gmm421 / September 12, 2014 12:16 PM PDT

I still use a combination of an iPod Touch and a flip phone because "smart" phones have such low battery life, and the combo is a cheaper option. I rather have a thicker phone with either a longer-lasting battery or a removable battery; but, phone makers want people to pay hundreds of dollars every 2 years or so to get a new phone. If people still buy them, they have no incentive to make a long-lasting battery. I'll pass.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (15)
Collapse -
Flip phones
by Rob10 / September 19, 2014 11:50 PM PDT
In reply to: Is thin in?

I'm with you, gmm421. We have the same setup. The only problem is the rare time when we need to look something up and there's no WiFi available. My flip phone battery can last up to two weeks, and the Touch about thwo days at best (the battery is getting tired).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thin batteries
by ralperin1955 / September 20, 2014 9:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Is thin in?

My first smartphone was the Motorola Droid in 2009,next was the Bionic in 2010. Currently (since November 2013) I have a Note 3. I am still grandfathered in the Verizon Unlimited plan, and I "use it" (plan,phone,data,and battery) to the fullest. I use Pandora,Amazon Music, An incredible invention called a Slingbox,an app called Droid TV,an app from the History Channel,two e-mail accounts,A police scanner app,Google maps,Google search,Netflix,Amazon Prime Instant Video,(should I go on?) Anyway the point is I have used as little as 20 GB/month and as much as 42 GB/month, and I have NEVER found myself in a position of lack of battery power. The Reason?? I carry 4 extra batteries in my pocket(2 in each pocket) EVERY day! When a battery is run down, I simply replace it in as little as 30 seconds! Generic batteries for my Note 3, are available online for as little as 3 batteries including a standalone charger for $16.99! I will NEVER purchase a smartphone with a battery which cannot be removed! This means I will happily NEVER own an I-phone! Produce an I phone with a removable battery and I may consider it! I have NEVER NEVER EVER gone through all 5 batteries! The point I wanted to make is that..... with these exceptionally thin,small, inexpensive batteries, why doesn't everybody carry extra batteries in their pocket??

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Yes! Only problem, where can I get a decent flip phone?
by MadKatter / September 21, 2014 11:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Is thin in?

I have a really serious problem with "smartphones"-- by and large, they are terrible phones. I would happily switch back to a flip phone--if I could just find a good one. Good as in actually able to make calls & have a conversation with someone...
I have several other issues with smartphones--one, they come loaded with junk, which even though you supposedly "own" the phone you cannot delete (or sometimes even disable). If you want to really own the phone you have to root it, voiding your warranty (which probably isn't worth much anyway).
Two--non-replaceable batteries. Three, the phones don't last very long and are "supported" for even less time.
Four--if a good PDA cost 2 or 3 hundred, and you can get a small tablet for the same, why does a smartphone cost 3 times as much?
The whole business--both manufacture of phones & providing "service" (which most carriers really do not), is just one big money-grubbing racket, with consumers--& the environment--the losers.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Stored energy takes a lot of work...
by bene_melos / September 12, 2014 12:16 PM PDT

Having been a validation engineer in a company that designs devices to go into mobile products, I know that improvements in battery life are a critical requirement in the overall product definition that is established early on between component supplies and OEMs. The problem is also what users expect to do with their devices and what kinds of components can be expected to be sipping (or sucking) power from the battery even when the user has the device in 'standby' more or has enabled apps and processes to run constantly in the background. The biggest power consumers are displays, circuits driving speakers or headphones, and cell phone protocols. In some designs, even if the phone seems quiescent, the audio processors and the mobile protocol radio transceivers are always running because the user doesn't want to miss a call or push notification from their service provider. And so on... the more processes and internal components that remain running, the faster batteries get sucked dry. Predicting what a system and a user will "need"/want to do with a device is a difficult challenge, given how quickly companies want to churn our products and applications!

But if we go back to battery technology itself, there significant improvements potentially in the future, such as with Lithium sulphur graphene film batteries (http://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/breakthrough-batteries-lithium-sulphur-graphene). People have been working on energy storage technology pretty steadily, especially with mobile devices in mind over the last decade or so, and before that electric vehicles and space industry applications were motivators. It's not like it has been stagnant as an area of research. It just takes more time, effort, and development of specialized technology to store energy, and there are limitations in physics and materials that are not easily worked around without impractical costs, assuming some workaround is even possible. Consider all that scientists have attempted to harness fusion as an energy source.

Well, no answers here. Maybe a glimmer of hope with that linked article. But don't hold your breath! Happy

~Bruce

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (34)
Collapse -
Lithium-sulfur battery
by oldalex / September 19, 2014 3:32 PM PDT

They have high mass energy density but not volumetric. The last one is almost the same as that of the lithium-ion batteries.

In some applications, the battery weight is a determining factor. But whether you need a thick phone?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Research
by JLovell99 / September 19, 2014 3:39 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
There is also an issue of economics
by ahpitre / September 20, 2014 2:13 AM PDT

IN the past couple of years, manufacturers followed the path of iPhone with non-removable batteries. After about 1 year, most batteries life is shortened. This allows manufacturers to sell you the newest phone. At least, if you could change your battery, you could buy an additional one and always have a charged spare. Manufcaturers cite reasons like "battery is non-removable because we need fit other components, bla, bla". The reality is that the want your phone to become obsolete in 1 or 2 years, so you buy their next model.

There are things that could be done like maybe incorporating a mini solar cell so your phone could charge when upside down, etc. Technologies are being developed that would also allow to charge your phone with your own electriciy, thru movement, etc. All of these are promising but, still years away from being mainstream.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Look to other li-ion powered device for more hope
by willivon4 / September 20, 2014 2:14 AM PDT

Li-ion battery (and some of the easily employed superior variations on the horizon you mention) are poised to REPLACE combustion power for a host of power equipment applications. Already, cordless electric yard equipment at the homeowner level is about to be dominated by li-ion battery powered items. At that level there's already ZERO lack of device power to fully replace combustion powered mowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, small chain saws and pole saws etc. I'm getting ready to order my first 18" li-ion battery powered 40v 4AH battery snow blower! My intent is to buy one which shares same battery model with a 16" or better cordless electric lawn mower. Other than the infernal cord my Toro Power Curve 1800 corded 18" snow blower is a fully capable replacement for a small single stage gas model. There's no power gap AC to DC motors! I've owned and been fully satisfied with my Neuton cordless electric mower for 11 years. It's just SLA battery powered and I want a Li-ion battery system in it's replacement. The list goes on and on. Here's maybe the best example. (see link at end of message) What home improvement TV show produced in the last couple of years DIDN'T feature them using Li-Ion powered drills, hand held saws etc? NIMH etc battery power for mobile handheld power construction tools of all types are becoming totally anomalous in today's market. The demand for such battery technology is EXPLODING. Industrial history shows that technological development follows demand so take hope. http://www.greenworkstools.com/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
In short...
by gordon451 / September 12, 2014 2:35 PM PDT

...there's no substitute for cubic inches.

The long story is that since all batteries (well, the ones we get to use!) depend on storing electricity in a chemical mud. Then we take it out of the charger and stick it in our "device". It's a bit like your petrol (gas) tank. The bigger it is, the further you can drive. The analogogy is even better: we can make all sorts of techie improvements under the hood, but the reality is that you can only run as long as you've been fed real meals. Your battery is the fuel tank for your device. A big (volume) battery will enable multiple talk-fests, maybe even two or three days of motor-mouthing. The peanut tanks found in modern size-reduced (read: miniaturised) devices don't hold enough petrol to make it past the late afternoon.

So it comes down to what you want in your device. Stylish slimness tending to anorexic skinnyness, or muscular beefiness a la "Hulk" Hogan?

bene_melos above talks about on-going research. Chemists are forever looking for the wonder-compound which will store more energy in less volume, the Holy Grail if you will. The one who finds it will be very very rich, and famous to boot. Don't hold your breath.

Gordon.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (16)
Collapse -
I Agree
by waytron / September 12, 2014 11:08 PM PDT

I agree, Battery technology does seem to be far behind that of other technologies. I read somewhere that the energy density of Lithium Ion Batteries has only about doubled since 1991, which seems rather poor to me (but maybe not correct)? I DO know that we are certainly asking more of our batteries with larger full color screens, faster processors, Bluetooth, GPS and WiFi and we definitely tend to use our portable devices for longer periods of time than we use to. But, If they can't improve the energy density of batteries then maybe they can improve charging them so that you could completely recharge in 10 seconds. Maybe someone else can enlighten us with some real facts on these and other battery technologies.

What really bothers me is how style, looks and thinness seems to have taken precedence over features and functionality in many of our computers, smart phones and other electronic devices. What does it really matter if my iMac is 10 mm thinner than the last model? Make it thicker and give me back the built-in DVD Drive instead. Who really cares how thin my TV set is, who is watching it from the side anyway. I love my iPhone, but I would certainly exchange a few millimeters in thickness any day for a longer battery life. Heaven forbid when I have to start charging my new Apple Watch too.

Give me back my flip phone that would last a week on a single charge.

I find it actually laughable when I look around the airport at everyone huddled around outlets and charging stations trying to keep their electronics charged. It reminds me of a swarm of ants attacking a single bread crumb left on the floor.

If the battery industry can't keep up, maybe someone could invent flexible solar clothing so that it can be constantly charging my devices while I am walking around looking for outlets?

Dana
Wayland Computer

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (13)
Collapse -
Cell phone batteries
by sunier2 / September 19, 2014 10:28 AM PDT
In reply to: I Agree

Agreed, and not just cell phone batteries, but ALL batteries. And not just improving the time length of a charge but also the safety. A house just burned to the ground due to a faulty battery in an electric bicycle that exploded. And in the Tesla you are driving around sitting right on top of hundreds of batteries that could explode at any minute.
With all the battery-operated gear in the world today, we definitely need better batteries for everything!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Amen
by gadgetdad / September 19, 2014 11:12 AM PDT
In reply to: I Agree

Someone with an ounce of intelligence.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 99 total posts (Page 1 of 4)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.