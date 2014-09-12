Why are cell phone batteries so behind the times?

These are in order of Energy Density (how much real power vs how much space occupied)



The first "laptop" that I used was a Toshiba 1000 which used a 12V SLA (sealed lead acid) battery. That was heavy and of XT vintage. The cycle life was about 2 hours when fully charged. Provided that Lead-Acid batteries are properly maintained their user life should be almost infinite, i.e., keep it properly charged up even when not in use and it has little reason to fail. A single Lead-Acid cell has a native voltage of 2V.



The first cell phone (in Australia's analog days) that I had was a Nokia with Nickel-Cadmium pack. As this phone only did TXT and calls, the NiCd pack would last several days (initially). NiCds were generally a failure on the public market as people did not understand that these cells must be deep-cycled EVERY time they are used. Unfortunately, what a phone or a laptop called "flat" wasn't what a NiCd considered flat so even conscientious users were finding that cycle life deteriorated (memory effect) until the device had to stay power-connected. Of course, those who never let their NiCd run to "flat" but would keep topping it up found the cycle life deteriorated more quickly. After about 12 months' user life, the NiCd pack on my Nokia could only hold enough charge to handle one quick phone call and was then useless. Native voltage of a cell is 1.2V



The battery pack on the above Nokia was replaced with the Nickel Metal-Hydride equivalent. NiMH doesn't suffer the same memory effect as NiCd. I can't tell you the user life because the phone was stolen. All my rechargeable cells around the house (cameras, remotes etc.) are NiMH. In theory these cells should last forever but they are known to die suddenly. Native voltage is 1.2V



My first encounter with Lithium-Ion was my digital video camera. I was disgusted with it. I like cameras (still and video) to have a decent amount of weight in them so that they remain more stable. Why did my DV have a battery that was half the size of a pack of cigarettes that couldn't run the camera for the length of a MiniDV cassette? Lithium batteries, in general, begin their user life the moment they leave the factory, because of deterioration of the carbon electrode. Nano Carbon may solve this, also increasing the capacity by a factor of 10. In the end, I made up my own shoulder bracket, mounted the camera and a 12V SLA with a 7.2V regulator. The camera died before the battery. Native cell voltage for Li-Ion is 3.6V



I have no first-hand experience with Lithium-Polymer but, I've read numerous stories on the dangers inherent in these cells. Because of their energy density they have proven very popular in the Radio-Control "Big Men's Toys" market. However, Li-Po is notorious for shorting internally and RC hobbyists are used to testing each cell in a battery pack every time they use them lest $1200 of model aircraft falls out of the sky or suddenly catches fire. Sony had to recall an entire batch of laptops because of this fire hazard. Native cell voltage for Li-Po is 3.6V



End of "Battery Lecture"



Graphene (and other) super-capacitors may make a difference to how we use these devices. My CE-70 typewriter has an early version of the "supercapacitor" which can maintain user memory for approximately a month and is recharged in seconds when the typewriter is turned on. As a backup for something that doesn't need to stay powered all the time, but is powered frequently enough to prevent full discharge, these were even introduced in PCs (late 80s) for the CMOS and Real Time Clock. Unfortunately, a significant number of them exploded taking the entire PC interiors (and often the steel cases) with them. Why modern PCs don't store their CMOS information (drive configurations etc.) in EEPROM or Flash Memory and rely on the battery purely for the clock leaves me mystified.



With the advent of Graphene which is Nano-form of Carbon, these cells may be charged in seconds, not hours. Cycle life is variable, although lower than Li-Ion at this time. It's a highly experimental technology at the moment but it does present the option of fast charge at Wi-Fi hotspots and theoretically infinite shelf life. If the cycle life of these can be increased to a few hours at a time it is likely that a standardized USB or Mains charging dock would allow any phone to be quickly (and interchangeably) re-charged without much inconvenience during the day. Native cell voltage is around 1.2V (also highly variable). Youtube shows experiments where hobbyists have charged a group of cells from the household socket and then used them to start a car.



My current cell-phone is Li-Ion, and at least three years old. The original Li-Ion cell eventually decayed to useless and it was going to cost about $80 to buy a replacement. A quick search on eBay bought me three of them (including postage) for about $12. One is now in my phone, and the remaining two live in the refrigerator to prolong their shelf life.



Personally, I would happy to have physically larger devices to extend battery life. Does my phone really need to be paper thin? Why not double its thickness so that I have a device which is 75% battery?



Why is the battery pack on a laptop so small, almost like it was an after-thought? Most laptop battery packs contain "A" sized cells. The weight and thickness added to my laptop by putting a full layer of these cells under it (with fire protection) is a sacrifice I'm willing to make if it means I can get through an entire lecture without desperately needing a recharge. In fact, some early Apple laptops did have a "battery mat" into which the laptop connected rather like a dock. I don't recall if said "battery mat" was produced by Apple or a third party.



Lastly, we must consider the issue of disposal. Lead, Cadmium and Lithium are all toxic and, all too often, find their way into land-fill instead of being salvaged. Many people think they're doing the right thing by returning their dead phones and PCs, printer cartridges etc. to the manufacturer or a shopfront. Sadly many of these items are just crated and dumped in giant overseas land-fills.



Like my old Nokia 9000, I will be using my current phone (without upgrades) until it is completely unsalvageable. As consumers we must stop embracing updating for the sake of updating (designed obsolescence) and be satisfied with something that still does what's really needed. The laptop I'm using for this post dates back to 2006 (eight years ago). I'm fortunate that it could be updated from XP to Win7 (bypassing the hideous Vista), so I only had to pay MS licence fees. I expect to be able to use it until Win7 expires and then I'll go backward to XP again because most of the security issues will have died and it still does all I need it to do. I should only need to "upgrade" from Win7 for 'net compatibility.