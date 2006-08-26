Mac OS forum

General discussion

Whos the Best Laptop Company?(In Quality and in Price wise?)

by jaysonmgm / August 26, 2006 10:24 AM PDT

I have two choices to choose, a Toshiba Satellite for about $1300 or less or go for the MacBook $1300 or less w/out the free ipod nano. Basically what Im trying to say is whats the best computer for me as in a $1300 limit to either one of these computers or is their a better laptop thats worth buying besides these two choices? Please Help?! I'm always struggling with other computers such as desktops so I'm deciding on getting a Laptop for college and for finally not being hassled by asking an aquantaince to borrow their CPU I'm in need of DEEP assistance!

5 total posts
Get the MacBook
Get the MacBook
by grimgraphix / August 26, 2006 12:10 PM PDT

You expected to hear something different on the Mac OS forum? Happy

grim

Collapse -
Read The CNET Reviews
by gilbertwhite1 / August 26, 2006 12:27 PM PDT
In reply to: Get the MacBook

According to the reviews, if your a "gamer" then go for the Toshiba. To pay 1300 for something to play games is pretty lame (or rich)
Although the prime cost is comparitive, it will cost you more to operate the Toshiba in Windows enviroment.

Also noted the "problems" you were having with PC's.
If you go with Quality and the strong OS X operating system you will not need to deal with that and just get work done.

Also note the Editors review was higher for the Toshiba and the User reviews were lower. The Mac PB had higher marks than the Editors.
What does that tell you?

Collapse -
reply to $1300 mac or Toshiba discussion
by jaysonmgm / August 26, 2006 3:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Get the MacBook

Im new to this stuff and I don't know how to go to the PC forums can you tell me how?

Collapse -
Forums & Reviews
by gilbertwhite1 / August 26, 2006 9:45 PM PDT

Let's see Jason;

If you want to review laptops and see how the Editor and Users rated stuff see left hand column of this screen and you will see a green tab marked CNET Reviews. Below you will see laptops, click on that.

If you want to talk to folks on the other operating systems see to the left and you will find "other popular forums, and there you have other options.

Why not go to a Mac store or other Store and see them for yourself?

