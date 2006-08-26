Whos the Best Laptop Company?(In Quality and in Price wise?)

You expected to hear something different on the Mac OS forum?
grim
I have two choices to choose, a Toshiba Satellite for about $1300 or less or go for the MacBook $1300 or less w/out the free ipod nano. Basically what Im trying to say is whats the best computer for me as in a $1300 limit to either one of these computers or is their a better laptop thats worth buying besides these two choices? Please Help?! I'm always struggling with other computers such as desktops so I'm deciding on getting a Laptop for college and for finally not being hassled by asking an aquantaince to borrow their CPU I'm in need of DEEP assistance!