Who's Prejudiced?

by milkky / August 15, 2007 9:46 PM PDT

I think the legal terms got flipped around as far as the story about the RIAA case being dismissed WITHOUT prejudice. That was described as what allowed the lady to sue them for atty fees. In my experience, without prejudice means that the case can be brought back with additional evidence--basically saying, You didn't prove it this time, but I'll let you try again, I'm keeping an open mind. I don't believe that anyone could collect fees under those circumstances.

WITH prejudice means you are done--double jeopardy has attached--shut up and go away. That would seem like it has to be the ruling before someone can try to collect their fees.

I'm not an atty and I don't even play one on TV, but I have a lot of court time and feel very sure about this one.

