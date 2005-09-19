Who makes the best speakers?

PC Hardware forum

by culture_of_one / September 19, 2005 11:44 AM PDT

Okay, guys! Let's hear your take on this topic! Personally, I've always used Labtec and been very happy with the results.

Happy JDM

Desktop computer speakers
by Stan Chambers / September 19, 2005 2:04 PM PDT

I'm certainly no sound expert, but I've used many different speakers over the years. Harmon Kardon, Altec, NEC, to name a few of them.
I have an older pair of NEC desktop speakers that I've used for the past 4 or 5 years. When playing music, none of the others, that I have experienced, seem to sound as good.
They are approximately twice as large as most newer models. I suspect that may have something to do with it.

Sounds like...
by culture_of_one / September 20, 2005 3:07 AM PDT

a case of "they-don't-make-them-like-they-used-to". Which, given today's vicious cost-cutting by computer equipment manufacturers, might very well be true.

Thanks for your comments, Stan!

Wink JDM

