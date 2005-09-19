Who makes the best speakers?

I'm certainly no sound expert, but I've used many different speakers over the years. Harmon Kardon, Altec, NEC, to name a few of them.
I have an older pair of NEC desktop speakers that I've used for the past 4 or 5 years. When playing music, none of the others, that I have experienced, seem to sound as good.
They are approximately twice as large as most newer models. I suspect that may have something to do with it.
Okay, guys! Let's hear your take on this topic! Personally, I've always used Labtec and been very happy with the results.
JDM