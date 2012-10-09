Samsung forum

White dots on Samsung DLP: fix??

by mmanooch / October 9, 2012 9:02 AM PDT

Like some of the other posts in this forum I have a 4 year old 61 inch Smasung DLP TV. About a month ago I noticed a single white dot on the screen. Now I have more that 30 and getting worse every day. I contacted Samsung and I am told my specific TV is not one of the products that has had what they call "slightly higher-than-normal failure rate". Is there a defined range of serial number or DLP TV models that fall in this failure catagory?
Not accepting the problem and fixing it will cost Samsung a lot more in the long run. I have 4 Samsung TVs, a washer, a dryer, and a refrigerator. But if they do not accept their problems and fix them I will never buy another Samsung product.

Just checking.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 9, 2012 9:09 AM PDT

Will you extend that decision to all other makers that used this Ti DMD DLP system?

So far, if it's far out of warranty, the story is that it's wear and tear. In fact Ti documented this in their publications.
Take a peek at figure 9 of the following link.
http://focus.ti.com/pdfs/dlpdmd/133_ieeeir.pdf

Notice the hours if the temp rises just 10 degrees?

I know you feel burnt but will you take this ire out on the maker of the part?
Bob

The name on the TV is Samsung not TI
by mmanooch / October 9, 2012 5:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Just checking.

Thanks for the link it is interesting to read about the issues that cause failure in a DMD chip and how TI claimes they improved this technology. At the end of the article they claim an expected life of 100,000. If I use 6 hours per day as the average time my TV was on 100,000 hours would be more than 40 years not 4 years. So you have to take TIs information that is written to deflect the heat with a grain of salt.

But it is Samsung who has the responsibility of testing the new technology before they build millions of TVs with it and put their name on them. Accelrated life test is common practice for electronics where switching temprature extremes can simulated long term perfomance. If your iPhone dies do you blame it on Broadcom or Apple?
What I find annoying is that Samsung has repaired the same problem for a number of TVs of the same vintage and the exact same problem but they stick their head in the sand for most claims. I guess it is a matter who screams louder and can be a bigger pain in their side.

The chart I used
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 10, 2012 1:32 AM PDT

And by adding 10 degrees which is what I saw when I used a laser spot thermometer pushed the life span down to just a few years.

Your comment about the TV maker testing is very interesting. Look at this maker today and they have cell phones with Android and we can find bugs in that OS.

So it's easy to see that the maker does not test the components very well.

With that out of the way, there were models that exhibited early failures. Just 2 years and blammo.

I hope that what information I provided helps you in your quest.
Bob

