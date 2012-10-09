White dots on Samsung DLP: fix??

Will you extend that decision to all other makers that used this Ti DMD DLP system?
So far, if it's far out of warranty, the story is that it's wear and tear. In fact Ti documented this in their publications.
Take a peek at figure 9 of the following link.
http://focus.ti.com/pdfs/dlpdmd/133_ieeeir.pdf
Notice the hours if the temp rises just 10 degrees?
I know you feel burnt but will you take this ire out on the maker of the part?
Like some of the other posts in this forum I have a 4 year old 61 inch Smasung DLP TV. About a month ago I noticed a single white dot on the screen. Now I have more that 30 and getting worse every day. I contacted Samsung and I am told my specific TV is not one of the products that has had what they call "slightly higher-than-normal failure rate". Is there a defined range of serial number or DLP TV models that fall in this failure catagory?
Not accepting the problem and fixing it will cost Samsung a lot more in the long run. I have 4 Samsung TVs, a washer, a dryer, and a refrigerator. But if they do not accept their problems and fix them I will never buy another Samsung product.