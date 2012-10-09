White dots on Samsung DLP: fix??

Thanks for the link it is interesting to read about the issues that cause failure in a DMD chip and how TI claimes they improved this technology. At the end of the article they claim an expected life of 100,000. If I use 6 hours per day as the average time my TV was on 100,000 hours would be more than 40 years not 4 years. So you have to take TIs information that is written to deflect the heat with a grain of salt.



But it is Samsung who has the responsibility of testing the new technology before they build millions of TVs with it and put their name on them. Accelrated life test is common practice for electronics where switching temprature extremes can simulated long term perfomance. If your iPhone dies do you blame it on Broadcom or Apple?

What I find annoying is that Samsung has repaired the same problem for a number of TVs of the same vintage and the exact same problem but they stick their head in the sand for most claims. I guess it is a matter who screams louder and can be a bigger pain in their side.