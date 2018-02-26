white/black spots on Samsung HL-T5075S DLP TV

Hello, I am creating a new and similar Discussion as the previous thread was closed and could not reply to it. I have the same issue as it was mentioned in the other thread. White spots on the TV screen. Started with one, then two, and now multiplying. When I called the 800 -Samsung, they were kind enough to say that they will replace it the DMV chip free of charge, however, I will have to pay for the service person who will come out. After seeing those post in the previous thread, I figured it would be very helpful if you could help out, and I don't have any expenses out of my own pocket. Specially for something like this where the problem is for multiple units.
Here is my information:
Transaction: 2111994933
Model Code: HLT5075SX/XXA
S/N: AHDY3CKPB04125L
Manufactured: Nov 2007
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.