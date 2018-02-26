Samsung forum

Question

white/black spots on Samsung HL-T5075S DLP TV

by Chokshi777 / March 5, 2012 12:32 AM PST

Hello, I am creating a new and similar Discussion as the previous thread was closed and could not reply to it. I have the same issue as it was mentioned in the other thread. White spots on the TV screen. Started with one, then two, and now multiplying. When I called the 800 -Samsung, they were kind enough to say that they will replace it the DMV chip free of charge, however, I will have to pay for the service person who will come out. After seeing those post in the previous thread, I figured it would be very helpful if you could help out, and I don't have any expenses out of my own pocket. Specially for something like this where the problem is for multiple units.

Here is my information:
Transaction: 2111994933
Model Code: HLT5075SX/XXA
S/N: AHDY3CKPB04125L
Manufactured: Nov 2007

