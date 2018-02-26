Whimsy. Such an under appreciated form of humour

Please note, I have no connection of any sort with redbubble.com, but I do want an iPod case.

An interesting iPod case,

One that will make me happy, and might cause similarly whimsical people to notice it, and smile.



http://www.redbubble.com/shop/tardis+iphone-cases

and others.



I particularly like the use of the classic British Red WW2 Poster (that's the colour red, and nothing else) "Keep Calm and Carry On", which Doctor Who has transformed into "Keep Calm and Alons-y", or Keep Calm and Let's Go. I missed the introduction of that phrase. I was only an occasional viewer of the Tom Baker Dr. Who era.



I'm more a Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy Radio Series person, but they don't appear to have an iPod case worth owning referencing H2G2. The Tardis is quite distinctive and the right shape.



Emo Philips, who had an irritating stage persona, was very good at whimsy and the slightly delayed explosive joke. As much as he irritated me, I admired his writing which I thought quite exceptional and unusually cerebral.



Rob



Examples of whimsical humour:

Alice in Wonderland,

The Wizard of Oz,

Singing in the Rain,

much of the humour in The Thin Man Series.

Old New Yorker comic writers, like S.J. Perlman, and Thurber, even Woody Allen's short stories for them exhibit whimsy, particularly his "A 1920's Reminiscence" which has the wonderful line. "We just got home from Scott and Zelda's wild New Yars Eve Party. It's April." and ends with the narrator returning to the United States to have Orthodontic surgery for his many encounters with the various 1920s expatriates in the boxing ring each encounter described thusly, "And Gertrude Stein punched me in the mouth."



Rob