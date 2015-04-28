There are at least 3 models with good, better and best display LCDs.
And don't pass up the Dell as noted at http://www.cnet.com/products/dell-venue-7/
-> ME? I picked up a 150 buck BLU GSM PHONE. 6 inch great looking screen, don't have to install a SIM.
Bob
I am looking for something lightweight (on the order of a tablet) to carry around with me to show my friends the pictures I have taken. That means I need a screen at least 7" wide and an SD card slot. (I would like to be able to load up an SD card with whichever photos are relevant to the moment.) All I want to do is display photos (because hard copies are limiting & heavy).
Samsung is expensive and I don't know if the ASUS Transformer T100 has a sharp enough screen. I also don't know what else is out there that will do what I want. I don't need a bunch of bells and whistles and would like to avoid Windows 8 if I can.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.