Which Small Camera To Buy Sony VS Canon

If you are looking for a small camera in the under $250 price range, look at the Sony W55.
It is an update to the Sony W50.
In the same size and price range, Canon had the SD600.
Which has been replaced with the thinner SD1000.
While the SD600 took photos that were equal to the Sony W50, the SD1000 images do not look quite as good.
So.....look at the Sony W55 first, and see what you think.
Hi I have been doing research and reading about so many different cameras over the last 3 weeks, and just cant seem to choose a camera.
I want something small,
I had the Sony DSC-S85 once upon a time and its pictures were great, then it got stolen.
I bought a Sony DSC-V1. The Daytime pictures were good, but night shots were horrible, unfortunately it also got stolen.
Then I bought the Canon S2 IS - Just not the camera for me, I found it very hard to get a clear shot, and it was too bulky to carry around.
Now I am looking for a new digital camera that I can carry with me, so it needs to be pretty small, and takes good shots. Seems to me like my two best shots are with Sony & Canon. From the Canons though I cant seem to make out which one is their best current model.
Any suggestions would be much appreciated, also any postive or negative experiances with the cameras I might potentially buy.
Thanks.