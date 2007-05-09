Cameras forum

Which Small Camera To Buy Sony VS Canon

by cmtessler / May 9, 2007 2:40 AM PDT

Hi I have been doing research and reading about so many different cameras over the last 3 weeks, and just cant seem to choose a camera.

I want something small,
I had the Sony DSC-S85 once upon a time and its pictures were great, then it got stolen.
I bought a Sony DSC-V1. The Daytime pictures were good, but night shots were horrible, unfortunately it also got stolen.
Then I bought the Canon S2 IS - Just not the camera for me, I found it very hard to get a clear shot, and it was too bulky to carry around.

Now I am looking for a new digital camera that I can carry with me, so it needs to be pretty small, and takes good shots. Seems to me like my two best shots are with Sony & Canon. From the Canons though I cant seem to make out which one is their best current model.

Any suggestions would be much appreciated, also any postive or negative experiances with the cameras I might potentially buy.

Thanks.

Which Small Camera To Buy Sony VS Canon
8 total posts
Digital Camera
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / May 9, 2007 7:46 AM PDT

If you are looking for a small camera in the under $250 price range, look at the Sony W55.
It is an update to the Sony W50.

In the same size and price range, Canon had the SD600.
Which has been replaced with the thinner SD1000.

While the SD600 took photos that were equal to the Sony W50, the SD1000 images do not look quite as good.

So.....look at the Sony W55 first, and see what you think.

Which Digital Camera To Buy.........
by cmtessler / May 9, 2007 10:54 AM PDT
Hey

Thanks for the quick response.

The truth is, the $ wasnt really part of my factoring.

I just want to know I am getting the best of what is available right now. The truth is I am not soo picky about it even being Sony or Canon but I just beleive that those are the 2 best companes out there in the Digital Camera industry.

I was looking at the SD900, SD850, and SD1000
As far as sony goes, I have not done much research but I had good experiance with the previous Sony I owned........

Compact Camera
by Bustertb / May 9, 2007 11:19 PM PDT

I have a Canon S3 but wanted a small camera to carry around in my purse. I bought the Sony N2.

Great size - Takes really nice day shots since it has 10 mega pixels - Love the touch screen - Menu is easy to use - Can record in 16:9 (HDTV) image size for High Def TVs.

Probably not the greatest camera for night shots and it only has 3x optical zoom. I use my Canon when I need to be able to zoom since it has 10x.

Here's link that might be helpful in your research:

http://www.steves-digicams.com/best_cameras.html

Canon
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / May 10, 2007 12:47 AM PDT
Cannon SD800 IS vs Panasonic FX30
by hirenns / May 10, 2007 4:18 AM PDT
I have shortlisted Cannon SD800 IS vs Panasonic FX30 which one is better. I dont like the look of SD800 but for me look do not matter , its the image quality which need to be best. Please suggest

Canon - Panasonic
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / May 10, 2007 8:50 AM PDT
Panasonic FX07
by woodygg / May 11, 2007 12:16 AM PDT
I have owned the FX07 -

it takes HORRIBLE pictures.
VERY noisy...
You better not want to enlarge an area much as it looks like a watercolor picture if you do...
You better not want to use it indoors, it's even worse there (note that the Canon's not the best performer indoors either)
Love the 28mm lens and build quality, however it's irrelevant if it takes poor pictures.

I purchased the Canon SD600 after returning the Panasonic - night and day. The Canon is far superior in it's general picture quality.

