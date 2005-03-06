Cameras forum

General discussion

Which SLR Digital Camera at Decent Price?

by milopup / March 6, 2005 6:48 AM PST

Sorry for asking such a general question, but I am looking to buy 2 cameras - a compact one about 5MP with camcorder capabilities (looking at SD400 or 500) as well as an SLR.

I need help with an SLR - are there any models you would recommend that is in the $500 to $600 range or less? Or do we need to go to almost $1000 for a decent SLR. The important features are of course lens availability/flexibility as well as reasonable manual controls.

Thank you.

4 total posts
Collapse -
DSLR
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / March 6, 2005 8:13 AM PST

If you shop carefully, you can find the Canon 300D Rebel for $700 (without lens).

That is the lowest priced DSLR on the market.

The new Canon 350D Rebel will be selling for $999 with lens or about $900 without lens.

The Olympus EVolt can be found for about $999 with lens.

When the 350D Rebel becomes available (about March 20) you may start seeing a lot of 300D Rebel cameras for sell on eBay. You are likely to find one for about $500.

Cannon 300
by duckman / March 6, 2005 9:06 PM PST
In reply to: DSLR

the 300 DSLR is being marked down to $799/with lens in most chain stores.

Olympus E-volt
by Mary / March 10, 2005 3:46 AM PST
In reply to: DSLR

Circuit City has for the web only select digital cameras on sale and the Olympus E-volt is one of them. My friend ordered it last week but has not had time to play with it yet. Olympus has $100 back by mail for this camera until May something I think and then with the extra sale at Circuit City it comes to $779 with the 14-45mm lens after the rebate plus free shipping on orders over $25.

http://www.circuitcity.com/ssm/Olympus-EVOLT-E-300-Digital-SLR-Camera/sem/rpsm/oid/116840/rpem/ccd/productDetail.do

