Which SLR Digital Camera at Decent Price?

If you shop carefully, you can find the Canon 300D Rebel for $700 (without lens).
That is the lowest priced DSLR on the market.
The new Canon 350D Rebel will be selling for $999 with lens or about $900 without lens.
The Olympus EVolt can be found for about $999 with lens.
When the 350D Rebel becomes available (about March 20) you may start seeing a lot of 300D Rebel cameras for sell on eBay. You are likely to find one for about $500.
Sorry for asking such a general question, but I am looking to buy 2 cameras - a compact one about 5MP with camcorder capabilities (looking at SD400 or 500) as well as an SLR.
I need help with an SLR - are there any models you would recommend that is in the $500 to $600 range or less? Or do we need to go to almost $1000 for a decent SLR. The important features are of course lens availability/flexibility as well as reasonable manual controls.
Thank you.