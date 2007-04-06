Which photo recovery software is best?

There are several hundred data recovery software programs available.
Commercial, Shareware, Freeware
No one can say....which is the best.
Here is a Google search link for such software:
http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=digital+camera+memory+card+recovery+software&btnG=Search
Check what is available and pick one that sounds right for you.
...
..
.
I've accidentally formatted an SD card with DNG RAW shots on it and the same fate occurred with a Sony Pro Duo with JPGs on it. WHich software is best for recovery that is nondestructive, versatile and not too expensive?