which one to get

ok, I have an iPod mini right now but now that all the MP3 players are coloured screens, I want one. Also, I think I will need more than the 4 GBs I have or could get from a Nano. So I have whittled my choices down to 4 MP3 players:
1. Apple 20 GB iPod Photo ($380 CDN)
http://www.futureshop.ca/catalog/proddetail.asp?sku_id=0665000FS10063807&logon=L&langid=EN
2. iRiver h10 20 GB Audio Jukebox ($400 CDN)
http://www.futureshop.ca/catalog/proddetail.asp?sku_id=0665000FS10062331&logon=L&langid=EN
3. Samsung YH-925 20 GB MP3 Player ($380 CDN)
http://www.futureshop.ca/catalog/proddetail.asp?sku_id=0665000FS10056780&logon=L&langid=EN
4. Olympus M:Robe 20 GB MP3 Player + Camera ($400 CDN)
http://www.futureshop.ca/catalog/proddetail.asp?sku_id=0665000FS10059099&logon=L&langid=EN
which of these 4 players would you recomend. The last one (the M:Robe) really interests me. Not only is it touch screen but it also has a 1.2 mega pixel camera and looks very deadly. Anyone with a personal review of this. Anyways, which of these 4 MP3 players does cnet recommend??
