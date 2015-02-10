I've run into everyday PC users that can't get into PCs and this drive fills up and they are on the support lines. At 240 that would avoid that for quite a while. Otherwise the machines should game about the same.
Bob
Hey guys, I'm new here and I need a little help deciding which PC to buy. I want a decent gaming desktop, and don't want to spend too much on it. I want it for daily use and to play some games such as HotS, Evolve, CoD and Battleground.
Which of these would be best for me?
http://www.pbtech.co.nz/index.php?z=p&p=WKSPB6506&name=PB-6506-GreenLantern-Gaming-System-Intel-Haswell-i
Or
http://www.extremepc.co.nz/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=134_265&products_id=8316
The main differences are the liquid cooling in the first one, and it also has double the SSD/HDD as the second one.
Is that worth paying extra for?
Any advice would be appreciated.