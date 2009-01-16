Cameras forum

General discussion

which lens for xsi

by BQJaeger / January 15, 2009 11:12 PM PST

I am buying the canon xsi to take pictures of my kids-parties, sports etc. I thought I was going to purchase a 18-55 lens and 55-200 lens. Are these good choices?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: which lens for xsi
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: which lens for xsi
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Which Lens
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / January 16, 2009 6:08 AM PST
In reply to: which lens for xsi

Most people buy the two lenses you mentioned.

Some people want one lens that covers the same range (18-200).
The drawback is that such a lens will weigh the same as the other two lenses combined.

The majority (over 90%) of your pictures will be taken with the 18-55 lens.

You should plan to use flash for kids parties so that you can shoot with lower ISO settings.
For indoor sports (no flash), you will have to use high ISO settings because any of the lenses mentioned have medium aperture settings, not bright aperture settings.
Zoom lenses that are considered bright (f/2.8) are expensive.

..
.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
which lens
by BQJaeger / January 16, 2009 6:19 AM PST
In reply to: Which Lens

Thanks.
Do I need to buy a seperate flash?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
External Flash
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / January 16, 2009 6:33 AM PST
In reply to: which lens

If you are going to do weddings ... yes.

For normal photography, the built in flash is usually plenty.

Note: A Canon flash for that camera falls into the expensive category.

I say ... wait until you use the camera for several months and then decide if you need a flash.

..
.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.