which lens for xsi

Most people buy the two lenses you mentioned.
Some people want one lens that covers the same range (18-200).
The drawback is that such a lens will weigh the same as the other two lenses combined.
The majority (over 90%) of your pictures will be taken with the 18-55 lens.
You should plan to use flash for kids parties so that you can shoot with lower ISO settings.
For indoor sports (no flash), you will have to use high ISO settings because any of the lenses mentioned have medium aperture settings, not bright aperture settings.
Zoom lenses that are considered bright (f/2.8) are expensive.
I am buying the canon xsi to take pictures of my kids-parties, sports etc. I thought I was going to purchase a 18-55 lens and 55-200 lens. Are these good choices?