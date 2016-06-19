which is the better in linux and windows

I think Linux is the best because -

1. The behavior of Linux distro's is very consistent. What worked yesterday, will work tomorrow (barring any system changes through updates (very rare) of user intervention).

2. Speed and responsiveness - Don't know what it is with Windows, but Linux offers good speed as well as is highly responsive. From boot to software installation to app launching, Linux is just the best.

3. Multiple Linux OSes available with a common heritage. Though would be confusing at first, later on you will find it easy and interestingonce you find that you can switch at random to another Linux OS and 96% of your Linux skills are transferable. It means you have several options.

4. Linux comprises practically of all drivers . Due to this most machines are supported out of the box. Suppose doesn't work, after 6 months later you will surely find a driver for that.

5. Get multiple options in applications, desktop environments, shells. Linux is customizable as per your way (skill level seems to be the only limit). Best of all, it is all optional. You can choose to stay with the distributions defaults or you can create your own thing out of it, and anything in between.

6. Linux and the components on top have a very rapid pace of development. You can almost feel it grow as it matures in to ever more sophisticated solutions.

7. Linux Live CD's. Run Linux off of an optical disk or thumbdrive and get to test it, without having to install it to the machine. Excellent way to see if hardware is supported and indispensible for troubleshooting. Or just to get the feel of a particular distro.