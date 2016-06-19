You can try as many distro. as you like. until the one that works for you...no charge. Just a little time. What do you use windows for?
which is the better in linux and windows suggest me any one.........???
If you need to run Microsoft products, such as Microsoft Office, surely a Windows (from XP to 10) client is better than any Linux. Same for servers (if you want to run MS SQL Server or MS Exchange Server).
But maybe all you use on your PC is Firefox, LibreOffice and VLC Player. Then surely Linux would be just as well suited.
It's like an old joke:
- What will you choose if you can screw with Nancy one time or with Jack two times?!
- Well... Nancy is pretty as hell of course, but two times is two times better!
Linux is free and really good on servers, while Windows can do the job better in some circumstances.
Other than that you can and will choose the tool you know the best.
I think Linux is the best because -
1. The behavior of Linux distro's is very consistent. What worked yesterday, will work tomorrow (barring any system changes through updates (very rare) of user intervention).
2. Speed and responsiveness - Don't know what it is with Windows, but Linux offers good speed as well as is highly responsive. From boot to software installation to app launching, Linux is just the best.
3. Multiple Linux OSes available with a common heritage. Though would be confusing at first, later on you will find it easy and interestingonce you find that you can switch at random to another Linux OS and 96% of your Linux skills are transferable. It means you have several options.
4. Linux comprises practically of all drivers . Due to this most machines are supported out of the box. Suppose doesn't work, after 6 months later you will surely find a driver for that.
5. Get multiple options in applications, desktop environments, shells. Linux is customizable as per your way (skill level seems to be the only limit). Best of all, it is all optional. You can choose to stay with the distributions defaults or you can create your own thing out of it, and anything in between.
6. Linux and the components on top have a very rapid pace of development. You can almost feel it grow as it matures in to ever more sophisticated solutions.
7. Linux Live CD's. Run Linux off of an optical disk or thumbdrive and get to test it, without having to install it to the machine. Excellent way to see if hardware is supported and indispensible for troubleshooting. Or just to get the feel of a particular distro.
If you’re a small firm that works primarily in software, Linux is likely to be a good fit, as the free availability will reduce overheads, and set-up won’t be too complicated to manage. It also has a reputation as a tool for coding.However, larger deployments will be much more complicated. Replacing the computers of hundreds of employees is likely to cause chaos, particularly if they’re not familiar with Linux. It’s possible – especially if a simple, Windows-style distro is used – but without a very capable and well-integrated IT department, many companies will struggle.
Given the flexibility of multiple distros, the non-existent asking price and the heightened security, Linux is our overall favourite - assuming you’ve got the patience to adapt to a new system.
Windows, however, remains the winner in terms of pure convenience. It’s simple, familiar, and guaranteed to be compatible with virtually all software; for busy companies, that could well be more valuable in the long run.
The answer to this question depends on every individual user. In my opinion, there's no comparison of Linux in front of Windows. Linux is way more intelligent than the Windows. If you're a developer then you would love Linux. Choose a distro and then start exploring.
I'm not saying that Windows is bad, but we should not compare Linux to Windows.
