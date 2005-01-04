I just bought my second iPAQ, this time a 4700...I really, really, like it. I have had no problems using internet connections, outlook, etc., etc. I did buy an extra battery, the higher level one than what comes with the unit, works fine so far.
I am researching handhelds which will be used for our company use away from the business. Some of our priority needs are:
*wireless internet
*microsoft programs, excel, word, etc
*absolute need for capabilities to get into our outlook public folders while away from the office
*long battery life or ability to switch batteries
other perks would be voice recording capability, keyboard, and fingerprint reader
Any guidance appreciated!