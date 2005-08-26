Computer Help forum

by dend359 / August 26, 2005 10:10 AM PDT

Hi, I have two products called McAfee VirusScanner, and Zonealarm Pro. I know Zonealarm has a virus scanner if you purchase it, and I know McAfee has a firewall built in with the VirusScan too.

However, I ask you, which product is better than the other? Is it the McAfee bundled wit hthe firewall, or the Zonealarm bundled with a virus scanner?

Thanks

Dend, I Suggest You Stay With What You Have...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 26, 2005 10:17 AM PDT
In reply to: which firewall???

As long as you like McAfee and ZA, leave them that way. If you're happy with their performance, why change? I'm not a fan of ZA's antivirus program OR McAfee's firewall..

Hope this helps.

Grif

Clarification
by Yew / August 26, 2005 10:40 AM PDT
In reply to: which firewall???

VirusScan is a virus scanner. McAfee also sells a firewall program, but it's NOT part of VirusScan.

ZoneAlarm is a similar thing. It's a firewall. ZoneLabs might sell a virus scanner as well, but it's NOT part of ZoneAlarm.

And if you want opinions, VirusScan is probably the worst virus scanner I've ever used. It consumes massive amounts of CPU resources, and slows down network operations by as much as 40%. I really love AVG Free. It's small, it's fast, does everything I need, and it's free. It doesn't use the huge amounts of resources like VirusScan does, and as a result, makes my system more responsive.

ok.. but my question still stands! :(
by dend359 / August 26, 2005 12:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Clarification

thanks for your opinion... i just really want one program to have one thing instead of having two multiple program if you know what i mean.

My question isnt still answered anyhow. In YOUR opion, which one do YOU think is better, a mcafee virus scanner with a firewall, or Zonealarm, with a AntiVirus SCanner.

Thanks again..

Dend, It's Your Choice, But That's Not Always A Good Idea...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 26, 2005 12:29 PM PDT

Security "suites" will frequently have one item that works well but the rest is junk..As a result, they can really bog down the machine with extra stuff that's not worth it's salt..That's why I mentioned it in my first post to your question.

If a problem comes up with one of the programs within the suite, it can cause issues with all the rest because they've got shared dll's and they're interlinked. You may not be able to fix one part without uninstalling the whole thing..

If your asking an either/or question, I'll say "neither".

Hope this helps.

Grif

One Program == Bad Idea!
by Yew / August 26, 2005 12:54 PM PDT

If you ever need an example of the pitfalls of poorly thought out integration, look at Windows and Internet Explorer. Once upon a time, they were two distinct products. Microsoft couldn't really make much of a dent in the browser market, so they tacked it onto Windows.

Now, any time there's a security issue with IE, it affects Windows as well. Spyware can enter your system via IE, and do all kinds of nasty things.

Put another way, suppose you have a TV/VCR combo device. The TV part of it goes on the fritz. It essentially takes the VCR with it. You can't just yank it out and use the VCR part with another TV.

Two independent programs is the way to go. Hell, two independent DEVICES is even better. If there was some sort of virus scanning appliance like a wireless router with a firewall, I'd probably be one of the first on line to get one. The small amount of hassle it requires to maintain two different programs pales in comparison to the can of worms you potentially open by using a single app. I'd hate to be in a situation where a bug in my firewall caused my virus scanner to be knocked out of commission as well, or vise versa, because they relied on one another to function.

well..
by dend359 / August 26, 2005 12:43 PM PDT
In reply to: which firewall???

Griff, let me ask YOU, what do you have?

Depends on The Computer...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 26, 2005 1:35 PM PDT
In reply to: well..

...although basically, I use McAfee antivirus. (corporate versions 7.1 an 8.0i Enterprise and older retail versions such as Virus Scan 7.03) I don't like the newer McAfee Online versions much. Too many automatic update issues. Please recognize that I oversee quite a few computers..At the office, I directly maintain about 30 machines now. At home, I maintain three computers..Plus I have a few private customers that I take care of. I try to customize each computer for the person using that machine.

Antivirus Programs:
I'm the system admin at a government agency and we use McAfee corporate versions exclusively. In addition, I moderate the McAfee forums for which I am allowed to use ANY version of McAfee that I choose. So all my machines currently have some sort of McAfee Virus Scan on them. I've used McAfee for years but believe me, I understand why some don't like it. My customer's computers have a variety of antivirus programs, including McAfee, Norton, AVG and Avast..

Firewall Programs:
At the office we have complex gateway systems and large networks. Because there is a lot of file sharing going on, many of the computers don't use a firewall at all. Many of the XP computers enable their Windows firewall but other than that, I've tested a few different brands and they can be difficult to configure in the environment we use.

On the home computers, we use ZoneAlarm "Free" or nothing..I still have one old Windows 98 machine which doesn't use "File and Printe Sharing" and no firewall is used. The XP and Win2000 machines use ZA.

My customer's use a variety of things including ZA, Sygate, etc. but generally, NONE of them use Security Suites because they've found the problems that occur with them. My instructions to them are exactly as I'm giving to you. Use what works best on your system and try out a number of programs so you'll know which programs those are. There are too many free programs available not to..Heck, if you watch for sales, you can usually get the major brand name programs for free.

Hope this helps.

Grif

um
by dend359 / August 26, 2005 2:01 PM PDT

Grif, i hear people usually say, you don't need a firewall for your computer that runs on 98, why is that?

Dend, It Depends On It's Use...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 27, 2005 5:18 AM PDT
In reply to: um

As long as you turn off "File and Printer Sharing", something which can be done in a "Stand alone" situation, then there aren't any major vulnerabilities on Windows 98 that will cause it to be penetrated.

On the other hand, IF you're using a Windows 98 in a networked environment where "File and Printer Sharing" must be used, then a firewall may be necessary. In that situation, outside sources have the ability to penetrate the system and cause issues.

Hope this helps.

Grif

ok
by dend359 / August 27, 2005 5:59 AM PDT
In reply to: which firewall???

thanks for the help

