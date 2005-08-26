which firewall???

...although basically, I use McAfee antivirus. (corporate versions 7.1 an 8.0i Enterprise and older retail versions such as Virus Scan 7.03) I don't like the newer McAfee Online versions much. Too many automatic update issues. Please recognize that I oversee quite a few computers..At the office, I directly maintain about 30 machines now. At home, I maintain three computers..Plus I have a few private customers that I take care of. I try to customize each computer for the person using that machine.



Antivirus Programs:

I'm the system admin at a government agency and we use McAfee corporate versions exclusively. In addition, I moderate the McAfee forums for which I am allowed to use ANY version of McAfee that I choose. So all my machines currently have some sort of McAfee Virus Scan on them. I've used McAfee for years but believe me, I understand why some don't like it. My customer's computers have a variety of antivirus programs, including McAfee, Norton, AVG and Avast..



Firewall Programs:

At the office we have complex gateway systems and large networks. Because there is a lot of file sharing going on, many of the computers don't use a firewall at all. Many of the XP computers enable their Windows firewall but other than that, I've tested a few different brands and they can be difficult to configure in the environment we use.



On the home computers, we use ZoneAlarm "Free" or nothing..I still have one old Windows 98 machine which doesn't use "File and Printe Sharing" and no firewall is used. The XP and Win2000 machines use ZA.



My customer's use a variety of things including ZA, Sygate, etc. but generally, NONE of them use Security Suites because they've found the problems that occur with them. My instructions to them are exactly as I'm giving to you. Use what works best on your system and try out a number of programs so you'll know which programs those are. There are too many free programs available not to..Heck, if you watch for sales, you can usually get the major brand name programs for free.



Hope this helps.



Grif