Which filter for canon lens

The UV filter is basically for protection of your lens from scratches and dirt, it does not enhance image quality and may even degrade image quality if you use a cheap one or defective one. If you want to use one, then B+W has good quality filters, and this is the one I use for my lenses to protect against my kid's greasy fingers. Heliopan also has high quality filters.



Polarizing filter is essential for photographers. It helps to reduce light reflections and deepen the blue in sky. It is very useful for outdoor bright daylight use but need to take it out indoor or in lower light, it will reduce light and slow down shutter speed. Again B+W and Heliopan have high quality filters. Hoya also has good quality.



Another useful outdoor filter is a neutral density filter that can cut down ambient light reaching the sensor and allow you to use a wider aperture or slower shutter for special effect outdoor. The Singh Ray vari ND filter is adjustable and achieve up to 8 stops in one filter. There are some with gradient so that you can reduce contrast.



There are other color and special effect filters.