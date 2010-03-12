Cameras forum

General discussion

Which filter for canon lens

by pkbothers / March 12, 2010 2:19 AM PST

Which protective lens I should by to protect my canon EF S 17-55 lens? Some are in the opinion of UV Haze Filter and others are in the opinion to go for polarized filter. Please let me know which one I should go for? I need to protect my lens as well as get good pictures. Also which brand you suggest to by the filter?

Filters
by hjfok / March 12, 2010 3:09 AM PST

The UV filter is basically for protection of your lens from scratches and dirt, it does not enhance image quality and may even degrade image quality if you use a cheap one or defective one. If you want to use one, then B+W has good quality filters, and this is the one I use for my lenses to protect against my kid's greasy fingers. Heliopan also has high quality filters.

Polarizing filter is essential for photographers. It helps to reduce light reflections and deepen the blue in sky. It is very useful for outdoor bright daylight use but need to take it out indoor or in lower light, it will reduce light and slow down shutter speed. Again B+W and Heliopan have high quality filters. Hoya also has good quality.

Another useful outdoor filter is a neutral density filter that can cut down ambient light reaching the sensor and allow you to use a wider aperture or slower shutter for special effect outdoor. The Singh Ray vari ND filter is adjustable and achieve up to 8 stops in one filter. There are some with gradient so that you can reduce contrast.

There are other color and special effect filters.

Fliter to use
by pkbothers / March 12, 2010 3:28 AM PST
In reply to: Filters

Thanks for your answer.
Just a dump question. If I use BW or Heliopan UV filter is it necessary to remove this while shooting or I can keep all the time while shooting. I know I need to use polarized filter in bright sun light and not to use it in night shooting and low light shooting. Please help.

UV filter
by hjfok / March 12, 2010 10:29 AM PST
In reply to: Fliter to use

I keep my UV filter over my lens all the time because my kids have curious fingers. You do not need to take off the UV filter indoor or in low light. I usually don't stack filters, so I remove the UV filter before putting on other filters.

