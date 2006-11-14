Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

Which Creative?

by Lemonio / November 14, 2006 9:55 AM PST

I decided to buy a creative zen mp3 player. i want a lot of space long lasting, good sound, radio, possibly photos, don't really need video. Not too expensive. Which Creative Zen should i get?

Bare Bones
by loitered / November 14, 2006 11:31 AM PST
In reply to: Which Creative?

If you just want a bare bones mp3 player that's extremely reliable, I suggest the muvo2 by Creative. It doesn't have pictures or a real LCD screen. It's pretty simple but it delivers good sounds. I own the player (it's my first) and it's like a USB drive where you drag and drop songs into folders on the drive. No, it doesn't have any gawdy features, but it's a straightforward music player. Plus, if you accidentally add a corrupt file to your muvo2 and mess up all your files, you can reset the whole thing and start anew.

And it has a radio and a recording microphone.

How much space do you need?
by ktreb / November 14, 2006 12:03 PM PST
In reply to: Bare Bones

The muvo is nice and bare bones, but tops out at 1GB and doesn't display photos.

You could go with the Zen V. It comes in 1GB, 2GB, and 4GB. It's small and I think they're reasonably priced. There is also a Zen V Plus that looks exactly the same, but does video.

Unless you go for a bare bones player that takes regular batteries, I suggest that you purchase an ac adapter so that you can charge it anywhere.

