If you just want a bare bones mp3 player that's extremely reliable, I suggest the muvo2 by Creative. It doesn't have pictures or a real LCD screen. It's pretty simple but it delivers good sounds. I own the player (it's my first) and it's like a USB drive where you drag and drop songs into folders on the drive. No, it doesn't have any gawdy features, but it's a straightforward music player. Plus, if you accidentally add a corrupt file to your muvo2 and mess up all your files, you can reset the whole thing and start anew.
And it has a radio and a recording microphone.
I decided to buy a creative zen mp3 player. i want a lot of space long lasting, good sound, radio, possibly photos, don't really need video. Not too expensive. Which Creative Zen should i get?