Which cell phone company?

by Spackle / January 25, 2011 7:18 PM PST

which cell phone company has the fewest hidden fees..
looking for a company/plan that offers unlimited voice, texting and no extra roaming fees-any suggestions.

4 total posts
More info.....
by birdmantd Forum moderator / January 25, 2011 8:51 PM PST

You need to be more specific about your needs for anyone to offer advice. There is no singular carrier that can offer the cheapest service and satisfy every desire you have.. Cheaper service means absolutely nothing if the carrier doesn't have adequate coverage in your area. Your best bet is to talk to family and friends who use cell phones in your local area.

Where do you live? What kind of phone/features do you need?

Currently, there are no roaming fees within the US on any major carrier in the US.

which cell company-thank you
by Spackle / January 26, 2011 12:02 AM PST
In reply to: More info.....

I live in the philadelphia/wilmington delaware area and travel to san francisco/dc/new england-

Looking for a phone company that provides uninterrupted phone service with good voice quality
i need voice-texting--and possibly the net.
would opt for unlimited texting capabilities as the priority..
what about data plans for the web-?

which cell companies do you prefer?

suggestion
by birdmantd Forum moderator / January 26, 2011 2:42 AM PST

While I am happy w/ Verizon in Florida, I can't say for certain what the coverage/quality would be for you. Best bet is to talk to users in your area.

