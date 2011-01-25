You need to be more specific about your needs for anyone to offer advice. There is no singular carrier that can offer the cheapest service and satisfy every desire you have.. Cheaper service means absolutely nothing if the carrier doesn't have adequate coverage in your area. Your best bet is to talk to family and friends who use cell phones in your local area.
Where do you live? What kind of phone/features do you need?
Currently, there are no roaming fees within the US on any major carrier in the US.
which cell phone company has the fewest hidden fees..
looking for a company/plan that offers unlimited voice, texting and no extra roaming fees-any suggestions.