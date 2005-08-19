Camcorders forum

General discussion

Which Camcorder?

by thelittlegreenman / August 19, 2005 3:12 AM PDT

I have a budget up to about

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Which Camcorder?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Which Camcorder?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
re
by thelittlegreenman / August 21, 2005 10:33 PM PDT
In reply to: Which Camcorder?

I presume no one cares, they answer everybody else but not me........

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not sure but... I just ordered Canon ZR400
by MotionPixels / August 22, 2005 7:17 PM PDT
In reply to: re

I haven't had a camcorder since 1999, and it was one of the first Panasonic VHS-C's from the late 1980's, so I don't know anything really. Just thought I'd respond since you weren't getting suggestions.

The Canon ZR400 from DELL I just ordered was approx. $467 because they offered $82.35 off of $549. Not as good a price as other online stores but I happen to have a Dell Preferred Account and no CC's so that was my choice.

It looks like your MV750i camcorder is the same as the ZR90, an older model of ZR series. Seems to be some good things about the older models, such as LANC for remote control but also some LCD and sound problems. Only thing that deters me from anything by Sony is their proprietary flash memory (stick). But looking at the specs of that particular camcorder it would seem to have 5 lux minimum, so not as low as the Canon.

Again, I'm completely new to these miniDV's. In fact, I'm not finding much active talk anywhere on the 'net about all these camcorders. Much more discussed about digital photo cameras. Good luck with whatever you finally get.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Camcorders forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.