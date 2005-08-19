Which Camcorder?

I haven't had a camcorder since 1999, and it was one of the first Panasonic VHS-C's from the late 1980's, so I don't know anything really. Just thought I'd respond since you weren't getting suggestions.



The Canon ZR400 from DELL I just ordered was approx. $467 because they offered $82.35 off of $549. Not as good a price as other online stores but I happen to have a Dell Preferred Account and no CC's so that was my choice.



It looks like your MV750i camcorder is the same as the ZR90, an older model of ZR series. Seems to be some good things about the older models, such as LANC for remote control but also some LCD and sound problems. Only thing that deters me from anything by Sony is their proprietary flash memory (stick). But looking at the specs of that particular camcorder it would seem to have 5 lux minimum, so not as low as the Canon.



Again, I'm completely new to these miniDV's. In fact, I'm not finding much active talk anywhere on the 'net about all these camcorders. Much more discussed about digital photo cameras. Good luck with whatever you finally get.