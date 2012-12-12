Mac OS forum

Question

which app of note taking should I choose?

by crystal_Tu / December 12, 2012 9:51 AM PST

I want to choose an app of note taking, but there are several kinds of different types, which one should I take? could you recommend one to me ? thanks a lot!!!

5 total posts

All Answers

Answer
which app of note taking should I choose?
by graydog111 / December 22, 2012 4:58 PM PST

I have a MacBook Pro 13" w/OS X 10.6.8 about one year old. I use
TextEdit for all notes and most all letters I Fax. The old G3 had a little
yellow "Post It" type note pad, but TextEdit is much nicer.

About TextEdit
TextEdit is a powerful word processor you can use to view, create, and edit documents. Your documents can contain tables, lists, multilingual text, graphics, and movies, as well as embedded documents and applications. You can save your documents in different formats, including plain text format, Rich Text Format (RTF and RTFD), Microsoft Word format, and OpenDocument Text format.

To learn more about TextEdit, open TextEdit and choose Help > TextEdit Help.

Mis-read crystal_Tu's Question.
by graydog111 / December 22, 2012 11:50 PM PST

I mis-read crystal_Tu's Question. Sorry about that.

(NT) Would you like me to delete your answer?
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / December 23, 2012 8:02 AM PST
it doesn't matter
by crystal_Tu / December 23, 2012 9:51 AM PST

I have found a taking note app which suits me. My classmate recommended Daynote to me, but acctually, Daynote is quite very good and easy to use.

