which app of note taking should I choose?

I have a MacBook Pro 13" w/OS X 10.6.8 about one year old. I use
TextEdit for all notes and most all letters I Fax. The old G3 had a little
yellow "Post It" type note pad, but TextEdit is much nicer.
About TextEdit
TextEdit is a powerful word processor you can use to view, create, and edit documents. Your documents can contain tables, lists, multilingual text, graphics, and movies, as well as embedded documents and applications. You can save your documents in different formats, including plain text format, Rich Text Format (RTF and RTFD), Microsoft Word format, and OpenDocument Text format.
To learn more about TextEdit, open TextEdit and choose Help > TextEdit Help.
I want to choose an app of note taking, but there are several kinds of different types, which one should I take? could you recommend one to me ? thanks a lot!!!