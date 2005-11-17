Where to buy the Sony SXRD?

were u looking for the 50 inch or 60 inch? also, what are the online prices? the sony xbr lcos tv's have a really really really really really really.....really really high markup on them. so if i were u, go into a store (like abt electronics or circuit city) and they'll bend over for you because abt is privately owned and circuit city is just desperate for business. best buy is a lot more uptight.
I am little nervous about buying it online and the online stores seem so much cheaper that I am worried that they may ship a refurished unit. Has any one bought one online and can you let me know which stores are reliable?
On a second note do you recommend the extended warrenties and has it been useful to anyone?