Where to buy the Sony SXRD?

by ntrichy / November 17, 2005 12:54 PM PST

I am little nervous about buying it online and the online stores seem so much cheaper that I am worried that they may ship a refurished unit. Has any one bought one online and can you let me know which stores are reliable?

On a second note do you recommend the extended warrenties and has it been useful to anyone?

what size
by masterying01 / November 17, 2005 3:29 PM PST

were u looking for the 50 inch or 60 inch? also, what are the online prices? the sony xbr lcos tv's have a really really really really really really.....really really high markup on them. so if i were u, go into a store (like abt electronics or circuit city) and they'll bend over for you because abt is privately owned and circuit city is just desperate for business. best buy is a lot more uptight.

Best Buy
by donhoward1 / November 17, 2005 10:30 PM PST
In reply to: what size

I recently bought a camcorder at Best Buy. I priced the camcorder at the store, went home and researched it on the internet, found a price $300 cheaper, printed out the complete information about the online purchase(details on model, store, shipping etc.) and returned to Best Buy. They have a policy of matching competitors price and even giving a 10% discount on the difference between their price and that of the competitor. I saved $300 and have the advantage of local service. Try it.

yep.
by masterying01 / November 18, 2005 1:46 AM PST
In reply to: Best Buy

technically, they have a right not to match ONLINE prices. but a $5000 sale with no margin is better then a $0 sale with no margin. so basically, most stores do it.

I once got 10% off at PC Richard....
by Josh K / November 18, 2005 2:53 AM PST
In reply to: yep.

....just by asking for it. This was on a $1,100 purchase.

If the retailer won't give you any break, try somewhere else.

