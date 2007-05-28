Video Games & Consoles forum

General discussion

Where to Buy an Xbox 360 Elite

by ecnerd09 / May 28, 2007 2:56 AM PDT

Hello world.
The Xbox 360 Elite is out!!! But where should one buy it !? Sadly I have not pre-ordered one. Also, I am not willing to the pay outrageous prices on eBay in order to get one. That brings me to two questions:
1) I know the Xbox 360 Elite is NOT a limited edition as was previously rumored. So exactly how many of these Elites are being shipped now as we speak?
2) To complement the above question... from which vender should I buy one? This question is more specifically geared to which vender will get the most shipments and for how much are they going to sell.

~ecnerd09

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Where to Buy an Xbox 360 Elite
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Where to Buy an Xbox 360 Elite
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Doesn't really matter
by jackson dougless / May 28, 2007 4:39 AM PDT

If you can manage to wait a couple of weeks to a month, then there should have been ample time for the supply channel to catch up with the demand.

I would personally limit my selection to reliable sources, such as say Target, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, etc. If you get some unit off ebay, there may be warranty issues later.

I'd just advise a little patience. You could probably reserve a unit from the next shipment at a place such as GameStop/EB Games, probably a few other places. That may be what you want to do. Otherwise, you can bet every store plans on having plenty of them in stock come September when Halo 3 is released, and will be doing everything possible to keep the shelves stocked through Christmas.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
elite
by bevillan / May 29, 2007 3:57 AM PDT

Wait till you see the Elite in national chains like Target, Best Buy, etc. You will want the safety net of a decent return/exchange policy from one of them instead of the shady ones that can come off the internet.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Video Games & Consoles forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.