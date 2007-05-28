Where to Buy an Xbox 360 Elite

If you can manage to wait a couple of weeks to a month, then there should have been ample time for the supply channel to catch up with the demand.
I would personally limit my selection to reliable sources, such as say Target, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, etc. If you get some unit off ebay, there may be warranty issues later.
I'd just advise a little patience. You could probably reserve a unit from the next shipment at a place such as GameStop/EB Games, probably a few other places. That may be what you want to do. Otherwise, you can bet every store plans on having plenty of them in stock come September when Halo 3 is released, and will be doing everything possible to keep the shelves stocked through Christmas.
Hello world.
The Xbox 360 Elite is out!!! But where should one buy it !? Sadly I have not pre-ordered one. Also, I am not willing to the pay outrageous prices on eBay in order to get one. That brings me to two questions:
1) I know the Xbox 360 Elite is NOT a limited edition as was previously rumored. So exactly how many of these Elites are being shipped now as we speak?
2) To complement the above question... from which vender should I buy one? This question is more specifically geared to which vender will get the most shipments and for how much are they going to sell.
~ecnerd09