Where's Normal?

by bkay / March 7, 2012 2:46 AM PST

I have a new system, system 7. I have Office 2007. I can't find normal. I looked it up in help, which gives the instructions for Vista, but not for windows 7. It's default is for 1.5 line spacing, which doesn't work for labels. Also I don't like the default font. So far, I haven't found a place to modify normal.

Where's Normal?
Did you look for it like this?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2012 3:02 AM PST
Microsoft Windows [Version 6.1.7601]
Copyright (c) 2009 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

C:\Users\rproffitt>dir normal.dot /s/a/p
Volume in drive C is sami7
Volume Serial Number is 06AE-C779

Directory of C:\Users\rproffitt\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Templates

10/01/2010 08:52 AM 32,256 Normal.dot
1 File(s) 32,256 bytes

Total Files Listed:
1 File(s) 32,256 bytes
0 Dir(s) 122,610,577,408 bytes free

C:\Users\rproffitt>

PS. Change to .dotx if needed.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2012 3:04 AM PST
Answer
System 7 or Windows 7?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 7, 2012 3:12 AM PST
Do you have Windows 7?

And Normal what? Do you mean "Normal.dot"? Under Word 2007 and later, Normal.dot is replaced by Normal.dotm so if that is what you are after you should be looking for that.

There's a good explanation of what it is, what the other Word file extensions are, and where to find Normal.dotm here;
http://pubs.logicalexpressions.com/pub0009/LPMArticle.asp?ID=831

Mark

Re: normal.dot
by Kees_B Forum moderator / March 11, 2012 1:05 AM PST
