Where's Normal?

C:\Users\rproffitt>dir normal.dot /s/a/p
Volume in drive C is sami7
Volume Serial Number is 06AE-C779
Directory of C:\Users\rproffitt\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Templates
10/01/2010 08:52 AM 32,256 Normal.dot
1 File(s) 32,256 bytes
Total Files Listed:
1 File(s) 32,256 bytes
0 Dir(s) 122,610,577,408 bytes free
C:\Users\rproffitt>
I have a new system, system 7. I have Office 2007. I can't find normal. I looked it up in help, which gives the instructions for Vista, but not for windows 7. It's default is for 1.5 line spacing, which doesn't work for labels. Also I don't like the default font. So far, I haven't found a place to modify normal.