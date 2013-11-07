Windows 7 forum

Question

Where is desktop icons in win 7

by ArnavKumar / November 7, 2013 5:58 PM PST

My friend is using windows 7. I saw his desktop without any icon. MyComputer, RecycleBin, MyDucuments, etc are not there. I tried to make them visible but i was failed. If i go to desktop forlder then everything is there but desktop is like hidden (not really hidden). What to do?

5 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Re: desktop icons
by Kees_B Forum moderator / November 7, 2013 6:09 PM PST
Answer
Yours desktop icons/shortcuts
by orlbuckeye / November 8, 2013 2:10 AM PST

are under the folder in users folder then the account used to login and the favorites folder. In XP it's under Documents and settings\Account Name\Favorites

Answer
To see desktop icons
by ronjay39 / November 9, 2013 10:39 AM PST

Just right click on task bar, select "show Desktop", then right click anywhere on Desktop and select "view" and click box "show desktop Icons". That should do it.

Answer
Solved
by ArnavKumar / November 11, 2013 5:35 PM PST

Thank you all, I did it or i should say you made me done it.

