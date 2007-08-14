Take a look at this:
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;303013
Or see here:
http://www.seagate.com/ww/v/index.jsp?locale=en-US&name=127_GB_-_137_GB_Limitation&vgnextoid=186b5b1142aec010VgnVCM100000dd04090aRCRD
You may need to update the BIOS on the motherboard also.
My Maxtor 320 GB external HDD crashed. I took it out of the enclosure and put it into my PC. I retrieved the data, and reformatted the HDD. Everything is now working fine. Except...now it is listed with only 127 GBs. Why is this? Where did all my GBs go?