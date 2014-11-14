where can i get a ceramic fuse?

Solder in some replacement fuze holder such as: http://www.digikey.com/product-search/en/circuit-protection/fuseholders/655422
That's two wires and maybe some silicon glue to hold it in place and now you can use ordinary BUSS fuzes.
Also, we have www.samsungparts.com but if your tech can't deal with a fuze, I'd worry a lot about them.
I have a 50in samsumg plasma tv.
Does anyone no where i can get a ceramic fuse online. Its a 5 amp fuse and its green. It doesnt look like an ordinary fuse.
Thanks.