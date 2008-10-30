When will these DRM/ ANTI Piracy people learn?

I read this on BBC and realised that we have a long way to go when it comes to fixing the Piracy Dragnet.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/technology/7697898.stm
"Games firms are accusing innocent people (NO! Really!!!)of file-sharing as they crack down on pirates, a Which? Computing investigation has claimed."
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.