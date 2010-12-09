..you're using Automatic Updates for Windows and your security products.. In that case, they should install as designed. But if you're referring to visiting the Microsoft Update site, then the site will block anything except an admin account from install the updates. Likewise for manually installing security updates..
Hope this helps.
Grif
can you still get the microsoft updates and the updates for your internet security?
Will the download and isntall correctly even if you are logged in under a limited user account?
I installed my internet Security when logged on via teh Admin account. But since the initial installation, I always log on via the limited user account
Appears I still get my security program updates and windows updates