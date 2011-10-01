When I access pic from Kodak box reads XML Parsing Error

your post does not make sense.
What computer?
What camera?
What software?
What are you trying to do?
your post does not make sense.
The root cause was that the XML was in a character set Windows did not support. I tripped over this one during Windows Mobile development as the XML library in the WM OS didn't support encodings that were in the Windows OS.
I had to write my own XML parser and learned far more than I bargained for.
Bob
Hi, Bob. I tried to find something helpful toward solving the problem as you did, but I'm not sufficiently savy about PCs and Kodak easyshare to to get anywhere. It sounds as if you had to do a lot of tech work to change your parser. Can you give me a clue to what you did, or must I just go on deleting every time I open a photo? No real problem, just annoying. Thanks for answering! Ruth
But what I did was for the apps our office produces and were not for Kodak. BUT it gave me a feeling for XML much like how much you learn about asphalt and "road rash." Sorry for the not exact story and connections but it is there.
So when I want to bring in photos I would rename or delete the .XML and bring in the photos that are usually in the .JPG files.
It may be considered Windows 101 skills to rename files and show those file extensions but folk of all skill levels arrive here.
Bob
If I can find an XML to attack, I certainly will! I'm all for the use of JPG, with which I'm fairly familiar. I'm grateful for your interest. Ruth PS A matter of possible interest: I began using the computer when I was 77 years old, ten years ago. For the most part, I think it's one of our world's greatest inventions -- except when it makes me want to pull its lifeline. Not in this case!
