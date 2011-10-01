Cameras forum

Resolved Question

When I access pic from Kodak box reads XML Parsing Error

by crgaeta / October 1, 2011 11:25 AM PDT
crgaeta has chosen the best answer to their question.
Not enough information
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / October 1, 2011 12:13 PM PDT

your post does not make sense.
What computer?
What camera?
What software?
What are you trying to do?

I had to delete the .XML file and use the .JPG files.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 1, 2011 4:29 PM PDT

The root cause was that the XML was in a character set Windows did not support. I tripped over this one during Windows Mobile development as the XML library in the WM OS didn't support encodings that were in the Windows OS.

I had to write my own XML parser and learned far more than I bargained for.

Bob

XML Parsing Error
by crgaeta / October 1, 2011 11:33 PM PDT

Hi, Bob. I tried to find something helpful toward solving the problem as you did, but I'm not sufficiently savy about PCs and Kodak easyshare to to get anywhere. It sounds as if you had to do a lot of tech work to change your parser. Can you give me a clue to what you did, or must I just go on deleting every time I open a photo? No real problem, just annoying. Thanks for answering! Ruth

Sorry
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 2, 2011 4:07 AM PDT
In reply to: XML Parsing Error

But what I did was for the apps our office produces and were not for Kodak. BUT it gave me a feeling for XML much like how much you learn about asphalt and "road rash." Sorry for the not exact story and connections but it is there.

So when I want to bring in photos I would rename or delete the .XML and bring in the photos that are usually in the .JPG files.

It may be considered Windows 101 skills to rename files and show those file extensions but folk of all skill levels arrive here.
Bob

Thanks, Bob.
by crgaeta / October 2, 2011 5:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Sorry

Guess I'll just keep deleting; it only takes a moment and I don't have your technical skill. (My husband has even less)

I apologize.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 2, 2011 8:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks, Bob.

I do not have an answer for you but it sounds "too similar" to the issue we get beat up on. The failure of XML to deliver has the entire office wondering if we will ever use that again.
Bob

No apology, please
by crgaeta / October 2, 2011 1:16 PM PDT
In reply to: I apologize.

If I can find an XML to attack, I certainly will! I'm all for the use of JPG, with which I'm fairly familiar. I'm grateful for your interest. Ruth PS A matter of possible interest: I began using the computer when I was 77 years old, ten years ago. For the most part, I think it's one of our world's greatest inventions -- except when it makes me want to pull its lifeline. Not in this case!

