I'd look at when it happened in 2000, 2001, 2002, etc. There's no reason for the pattern to change.
I've been waiting for the prices of the Samsung 40" Led 6000 series smart TV's to come down.When does this happen? Can someone have any idea .Thanks.
CNET's deals forum is for the people who hate paying full price for electronics and tech gadgets. You work hard for your money, why waste it? Fellow bargain hunters, please post your spoils here.
I've been waiting for the prices of the Samsung 40" Led 6000 series smart TV's to come down.When does this happen? Can someone have any idea .Thanks.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.