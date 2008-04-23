Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Wheat prices

by C1ay / April 23, 2008 9:39 AM PDT

Perhaps this chart will help illustrate what happens when wheat for food competes with corn for fuel....

Sounds like the bandwagon
by Steven Haninger / April 23, 2008 10:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Wheat prices

might have more and more empty seats as it travels down the road.

Clay, The West Wing and Cramer have both called this
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / April 23, 2008 12:58 PM PDT
In reply to: Wheat prices

a political sham due to the special place of the Iowa caucuses in our electoral process. One's leftish, the other rightish...

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Maybe that explains rice and corn prices too
by C1ay / April 23, 2008 8:39 PM PDT

It'll all even out in the end though when it costs people as much to fill their stomach as it does to fill their gas tank.

Oil for Wheat
by James Denison / April 23, 2008 3:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Wheat prices

Maybe it's time the oil rich Islamic countries asked themselves if they'd rather eat petrol dollars for ever higher oil prices, or pay more and more for wheat from the western breadbaskets for the world.

They can afford the wheat
by Diana Forum moderator / April 24, 2008 12:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Oil for Wheat

Unforunately, it's the poor of the world that will starve to death.

Diana

That is an interesting thought.
by grimgraphix / April 24, 2008 12:05 AM PDT
In reply to: Oil for Wheat

However, it has been my experience that people with enough money to get whatever they want don't care how much food costs.

That is why rich people don't eat ramen noodles everyday... unless they want to. Wink

