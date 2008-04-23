Wheat prices

might have more and more empty seats as it travels down the road.
Perhaps this chart will help illustrate what happens when wheat for food competes with corn for fuel....
Got a discussion topic that's not necessarily related to technology? Well, come on in and join the Speakeasy forum to discuss a wide variety of non-technical related topics with your fellow community members--discussions can range from today's hottest news items to sharing your latest fishing tale--the sky is the limit.
Perhaps this chart will help illustrate what happens when wheat for food competes with corn for fuel....
a political sham due to the special place of the Iowa caucuses in our electoral process. One's leftish, the other rightish...
-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.