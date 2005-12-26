IDE (also called now PATA) is a wide 40 (or 80) conductor cable (Some cables with 80 conductors have the same 40 pins on each end.)
There can be possible 3 plugs (where a 2nd drive is connected to the middle connector - but that is NOT the reason for the 80 conductor possibility.)
SATA is a much smaller 4 wire cable with a small plug on each end.
Each cable can have only one drive connected.
The speed of SATA is faster than IDE.
The initial SATA (now called SATA I) was 150 MBytes/sec where the IDE was topped out at 133 MBytes/sec.
The newer SATA II is twice the speed of SATA I.
