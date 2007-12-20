Whats the best antivirus protection?

Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by dangdang7262 / December 20, 2007 3:23 AM PST

I have had good and bad things about them all. Recently I am using norton 10.1 which is a corporate edition ( avalible from my job) I was wondering if Norton 360 is better. My norton scans and updates but I have never gotten any warnings, in the two years I have been using it. Is norton 360 better?

Reccomendations are all in this
by roddy32 / December 20, 2007 4:17 AM PST
In the eye of the beholder.
by Bob__B / December 20, 2007 7:15 AM PST

Roddy gave a link to some recco's

Here's a link to a chart....see if you can make sense of it.
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6132_102-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=276384&messageID=2657653

My norton scans and updates but I have never gotten any warnings, in the two years I have been using it.

Maybe that's good.
I update my AV daily.........I have not seen it squawk about anything in multi-years.

Every so often I point it at my EICAR files....just to see if the things awake.....it is.

Try this!
by Maiyan820 / December 22, 2007 3:39 PM PST

Hi there blondee028. My name is Maiyan. I am from Gordon's Bay in South Africa. Perhaps you will be able to say that I am bias, because I am a partner in the ESET company, but ESET's 2 newest anti malware products, i.e.the NOD 32 Antivirus (Antivirus and Anti Spyware) and the ESET Smart Security Suit (includes the above 2 plus Anti spam + a personal fire wall) are simply excellent products. Norton, in my humble opinion, is simply not in the same category. Try the NOD! You will not be dissappointed! You can download both products (with all the features of the paid version) from the net for a trial period of one month, before you need to make a decision as to whether you want to purchase it or not.
Maiyan Viljoen

It still depends on what you want...
by darkdestiny7 / December 25, 2007 9:38 AM PST
In reply to: Try this!

As said, different people want different softwares, whether they don't want to be bothered by things other than their work, or they want good protection.

Of course, I do NOT DISAGREE wit you!
by Maiyan820 / December 26, 2007 12:29 AM PST

Atah tzodeq et Darkdensity7! / You are right Dakdensity7!
Let us say . . . for total peace of mind that your digital world is very well protected (in general), you can give the NOD a try . . .

