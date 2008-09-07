trying telling us the make, model, the hardware settings of your computer.
My parents desktop computer has started having problems with the display. Recently, the LCD monitor will flicker between an all black screen and the actual display quite frequently. This happens more on my mothers account than on other accounts, and the repetition rate is a flash every few seconds that lasts for about a second. When the screen saver is active, however, the screen no longer flashes to all black. What would cause this to happen? Is it the LCD screen, the video card, not enough RAM, not enough power for the video card, a faulty cable (DVI) or something completely different? Any ideas or solutions to this problem would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
JD