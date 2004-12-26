Cameras forum

by commishdeb / December 26, 2004 6:57 AM PST

I'm looking to buy a camera fairly reasonable priced. I want a zoom of at least 6 - 10. I will be taking pictures of sports, like football at night too, but not very often. What would be a good first digital camera for me?

Well..........
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / December 26, 2004 9:02 AM PST

"Fairly reasonable price"
"Football at Night"

Good football photos at night under stadium lights takes a knowledge of photography and an expensive digital camera (over $1,000).

The lowest priced long zoom camera is the Olympus C765 at $350. A very good camera with an excellent lens.

It will probably take some acceptable stadium shots, provided that the lights are very bright. But you will need to use some of the manual controls on the camera and use a tripod.

What would be good for me?
by gerrybo 653 / December 26, 2004 11:37 AM PST

Taking action photos (sports, as you indicated) would probably require a more powerful flash than what you will find on a consumer digital camera. Keep in mind that the flash will only "get out" about ten feet. any subject beyond that will be underexposed. Sorry..that's just the physical limitation of such cameras. You will get good results from most any digital camera (depending upon the end use for the images--don't try to enlarge lower end camera images too big, you will be disappointed, trust me) as long as you keep the subject within the range of the flash.
If you want good close-ups, you'll have to be close to the action, even with an 6-10X zoom.

