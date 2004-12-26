What would be good for me?

"Fairly reasonable price"
"Football at Night"
Good football photos at night under stadium lights takes a knowledge of photography and an expensive digital camera (over $1,000).
The lowest priced long zoom camera is the Olympus C765 at $350. A very good camera with an excellent lens.
It will probably take some acceptable stadium shots, provided that the lights are very bright. But you will need to use some of the manual controls on the camera and use a tripod.
I'm looking to buy a camera fairly reasonable priced. I want a zoom of at least 6 - 10. I will be taking pictures of sports, like football at night too, but not very often. What would be a good first digital camera for me?