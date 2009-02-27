What's the Dif??? HG20 vs. HF10

BluRay stuff is the way to go IF the only way you are willing to watch your HDTV content only using optical discs. He is also correct about the $.



I am skipping discs and going the route of using a large network attached storage hard drive array. A computer connected to the home network accesses the NAS for content - and is connected to the HDTV. Since commercial video is downloadable, those titles are also handled this way.



In my case, I use miniDV tape based camcorders, which record DV and HDV, for many different reasons - one of them is the ability to export the high definition video project back to the camcorder to archive the finished project. There's more... The camcorder can also be used as the high definition playback deck connected to HDTV with component + audio cables or HDMI (depends on the camcorder). And that miniDV tape can also be the archive to pull out in 20 years (when stored in a cool dry place). Since I never re-use tape, all the video that did not make it to the final product is still available. So there is no extra step for creating the archive like there is with the other storage media. MiniDV digital tape is cheap - and special "HD" tape is not required. About $3 each in 8-packs at Fry's; cheaper at tapestockonline. DV and HDV format stored using miniDV tape is much less compressed - as a photographer, you know the benefits of less compression on images - than the other consumer camcorder storage methods.



If your concern is "but it is tape and going to be obsolete", I would suggest that you not compare analog tape to digital tape - they are very different. MiniDV tape is as digital as flash memory or hard drive or DVD based storage media - with more advantages at cheap price point... and in the pro world, it continues to dominate. Check the pro lines at Sony (HVR series), Canon (XH and XLH series), JVC (GY series) and even Panasonic (their DVCPRO HD series). When the non-miniDV tape consumer cams get out of storing to very highly compressed MPEG2 or AVCHD files and provide a more robust method of archiving, I'll look - up to now, they aren't even close. In your photography environment, I believe the analogy is sort of like RAW vs heavy JPEG compression.



MiniDV tape and the camcorders will be available for as long as people are buying it and it continues to make money for the manufacturers.



Just because a technology is "new", does not necessarily mean it is "better". Flash memory has some advantages - fewer moving parts provide longer battery life... but considering hard drive technology has been around about as long as digital tape HDD is not "new" - just another application of older technology. Given the choices, MiniDV tape remains first choice; flash memory is a distant second... The rest fall off my short list.