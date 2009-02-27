What's the Dif??? HG20 vs. HF10

is the storage media they use - as you have noted
==> the HG10 is hard disc drive based. The hard drive is not removable; if the camcorder or hard drvie breaks, getting any video on that hard drive and on to your computer will be a challenge. If you have ever had a hard drive crash in a computer or heard about it, then you know what this means.
==> The HF10 is flash memory based. The SD memory cards are removable; flash memory has no moving parts. If the camera breaks, take the memory card out and use another equivalent camcorder.
The video file types they both save are the same. The lenses are the same. The imaging chips are the same.
Choose between these two? The HF10.
I'm new to the whole Camcorder community. Especially HD. My husband wants an hd camcorder to go with our HD tvs... I could care less one way or the other but he won't settle for less (baby on the way duh).
I found the HG20 on www.hhgregg.com for sale for $649.00 with 60GB internal memory. The HF10 I found on www.bestbuy.com for $699.00 with a 16GB internal flash drive.
Both resolutions are 1920 x 1080hd. This is the only information that means diddly squat to me when comparing but I know it's not all that is important. WHAT am I missing!? Which one should I get? This is for all those high tech people out there. Thanks! :0)
