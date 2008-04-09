What's the big deal about Safari push?

Jazzin' ya about the fanboy alert (I think, lol), but let's take it from the standpoint of what a reasonable person could "assume".



I think a reasonable person would assume that when a so-called update comes --FOR PROGRAMS PEOPLE ALREADY HAVE-- that it would be fairly common for people to just click the OK button in the same way that they would normally just click OK whenever a EULA is presented. I'm sure you follow that routine with EULA's, unless you're out of the ordinary.



I also think a reasonable person would assume that Apple made this Safari package part of the default update intentionally. It was no accident.



Here's why this is important for me: Apple is constantly presented (by themselves and others) as the "anti-Microsoft", kind of like a "good vs. evil" type of characterization. They're the company of goodness and light, while MS is simply out to hose everyone with their bloated and non-standards software.



This decision by Apple shows me that this characterization is phoney. There are many ways they could have gently asked users if they wouldn't mind trying Safari, rather than trying to sneak it in during a program update. That's lame. They could have easily had a popup of sorts talking up Safari and asking if a user wanted it, for example.



So far as I know, they haven't admitted their actions here were wrong. If they have, I stand corrected. It's funny how a seemingly simple thing like this can generate bad press, and bad precedent. I'm surprised Apple didn't grasp this in advance.