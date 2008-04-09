What's the big deal about Safari push?

...that even if I uncheck it, it will come back in a few days and ask me again. I really don't have a major problem with it showing up once (default unselected), but to keep asking me about it is ridiculous.
I never thought I'd find myself defending Apple, but I don't exactly understand all the hullabaloo about the pushed Safari install.
I especially think that comparing Safari to a trojan as Tom did in BOL 697 is overstating the case a bit. After all, when you run the updater it lists everything it's going to install with a checkbox next to it that you can toggle off.
Having it default to selected is a bit shady I suppose, but it's not like they are hiding it from you, or making it hard to uninstall. I don't think it even changes your default browser association, so unless you decide to click that new icon on your desktop, you aren't any less safe than before. You just have a bit less disk space.
And in this world of pervasive spy ware and toolbars, it seems to me that everyone who is upset about this should know better than to blindly take an installer's default options. And anyone who is likely to not know better won't ever run Safari anyway because they only use IE.
I don't think this is any worse than what a hundred other vendors do all the time.