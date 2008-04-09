The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

What's the big deal about Safari push?

by Philomorph / April 9, 2008 1:26 AM PDT

I never thought I'd find myself defending Apple, but I don't exactly understand all the hullabaloo about the pushed Safari install.

I especially think that comparing Safari to a trojan as Tom did in BOL 697 is overstating the case a bit. After all, when you run the updater it lists everything it's going to install with a checkbox next to it that you can toggle off.

Having it default to selected is a bit shady I suppose, but it's not like they are hiding it from you, or making it hard to uninstall. I don't think it even changes your default browser association, so unless you decide to click that new icon on your desktop, you aren't any less safe than before. You just have a bit less disk space.

And in this world of pervasive spy ware and toolbars, it seems to me that everyone who is upset about this should know better than to blindly take an installer's default options. And anyone who is likely to not know better won't ever run Safari anyway because they only use IE.

I don't think this is any worse than what a hundred other vendors do all the time.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: What's the big deal about Safari push?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: What's the big deal about Safari push?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
20 total posts
Collapse -
My problem is...
by paintguru / April 9, 2008 2:26 AM PDT

...that even if I uncheck it, it will come back in a few days and ask me again. I really don't have a major problem with it showing up once (default unselected), but to keep asking me about it is ridiculous.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That is annoying
by Philomorph / April 9, 2008 2:49 AM PDT
In reply to: My problem is...

Ahh ok that would be pretty annoying. I've only been asked once since I usually say no to every other iTunes update anyway. As mentioned, every time you install a new version of Flash it wants to install the Google toolbar, so I guess that's the new paradigm.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ditto
by Owyn / April 9, 2008 2:55 AM PDT
In reply to: My problem is...

My browser of choice is FF with my personal choice of extensions. Safari may be the best of the basic browser's available today, but, it will not meet my needs.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Fanboy alert!
by Slikkster / April 9, 2008 3:24 AM PDT

Jazzin' ya about the fanboy alert (I think, lol), but let's take it from the standpoint of what a reasonable person could "assume".

I think a reasonable person would assume that when a so-called update comes --FOR PROGRAMS PEOPLE ALREADY HAVE-- that it would be fairly common for people to just click the OK button in the same way that they would normally just click OK whenever a EULA is presented. I'm sure you follow that routine with EULA's, unless you're out of the ordinary.

I also think a reasonable person would assume that Apple made this Safari package part of the default update intentionally. It was no accident.

Here's why this is important for me: Apple is constantly presented (by themselves and others) as the "anti-Microsoft", kind of like a "good vs. evil" type of characterization. They're the company of goodness and light, while MS is simply out to hose everyone with their bloated and non-standards software.

This decision by Apple shows me that this characterization is phoney. There are many ways they could have gently asked users if they wouldn't mind trying Safari, rather than trying to sneak it in during a program update. That's lame. They could have easily had a popup of sorts talking up Safari and asking if a user wanted it, for example.

So far as I know, they haven't admitted their actions here were wrong. If they have, I stand corrected. It's funny how a seemingly simple thing like this can generate bad press, and bad precedent. I'm surprised Apple didn't grasp this in advance.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
non-issue
by Philomorph / April 9, 2008 4:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Fanboy alert!

Definitely not a fanboy! Never owned a Mac, probably never will.

Anyway, I think our definitions of "reasonable" are similar, although I feel like most people who use computers regularly should know the difference between a EULA box with pages of dense text and a list of two items with checkboxes next to them.

But my point is that the people who read these forums, listen to BOL, and also have half a brain should know better than to accept all the default options on an installer without even looking at what components are selected.

And the people who don't look before they click aren't going to end up running Safari anyway unless it?s by accident.

To me this decision by Apple is annoying, but no more so than toolbar installers or Windows still trying to get me to update to Media Player 10.

I think only fanboy haters (haters of fanboys), who sit waiting for Apple to stumble so they can ?prove? they aren't as ?holier than thou? as they act, are really annoyed by this, with maybe a bit of schadenfreude thrown in.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You seem to live in an insular world
by Slikkster / April 9, 2008 7:06 AM PDT
In reply to: non-issue

When I say "reasonable person", I'm talking about your mom and pop, or anyone's moms and pops. A very miniscule portion of the computer-using population is well-versed in such matters.

The question then becomes, "what would moms and pops do" when presented with this (or similar) updater? You know the answer to that, more often than not, is "hmmm, I guess I need this..."

So, come on. It shouldn't be done by any company. It's a "big deal" because it's done by a company that oft times is framed in some kind of elite way. If Microsoft had done this, it would just be more grist for the "I hate MS" mill that exists far beyond what it should.
Since this is the almighty Apple committing this faux pax, that's another story. It's all about expectations. Personally, I'm glad they did it, and I USE Apple products (Ipod and a G5). They do need a comeuppance. And this one's deserved.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No...
by Nicholas Buenk / April 9, 2008 2:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Fanboy alert!
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Exactly it IS as bad as the million other vendors...
by robstak / April 9, 2008 4:15 AM PDT

that makes two points:

1) We hate that everyone does it.

2) We thought Apple was better than that.


Also, to make the point that "well if you install it and don't use it, no biggie."
NAY, KIND SIR! for the following reasons: mostly it's the principle of the matter; it's deceptive to luddites. Also, it's a slippery slope and a potentially dangerous precedent.

not trying to be an alarmist, I just think it's rude of apple, a company that purports an image of cleanliness.

-dr. karl

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It's the subterfuge
by Renegade Knight / April 9, 2008 4:41 AM PDT

When I install some apps I have to be careful to uncheck the "install google toolbar" and other crapware they foist off.
Same as when I have to check or uncheck or click a link to a separate page when buying something to get on or off the mail list.

The problem isn't the offer to install something. It's the trickery used in the process.

Every now and then I get an email from a website I did business with that says "you opted into our newsletter" Um..no I didn't I merly missed whatever tricky hoop you wanted me to jump through to opt out.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Its bad form and it will come back to haunt them
by minimalist / April 9, 2008 11:07 AM PDT
In reply to: It's the subterfuge

and it will come back to haunt Apple if they continue down this road of sleazy tactics

Yes, tons of other companies do the exact same thing with tricky installers. I can even understand why they do it. It still does not make it a good business decision for Apple to emulate these companies. This is especially true given the extra scrutiny Apple seems to attract.

It is true that Apple is being singled out for something that is pervasive across the industry. But what else is new? Apple products attract more press than other companies and with the good comes the bad (notice how the iPhone gets skewered for being locked to a carrier.... something that has been an industry standard in the US for the last 10 years). Apple needs to anticipate these kind of backlashes and act smartly, regardless of what other companies do.

One of the reasons I love to use Apple products is that I don't feel like I am being swindled by bottom feeders who have cut their margins so low that they have to resort to slimy techniques and trickery. I hope Apple learns from this mistake and takes the high road in the future.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SOLUTION
by pmbailey / April 9, 2008 6:32 AM PDT

Ok, I know the whole Safari thing is annoying, but here's what to do to stop it from bugging you so we can all move on:

1) Open Apple Software Update (or wait for it to pop up)
2) Check the box by Safari
3) Click on Tools -> Ignore Selected Updates
4) Click Quit

It shouldn't pop up asking you to install Safari anymore --- even if you haven't installed it.

Love the show,
Patrick

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
yay solutions!
by Philomorph / April 9, 2008 7:18 AM PDT
In reply to: SOLUTION

Thanks pm for the solution.

As for my mom and pop, they only click four icons on their desktop (Outlook, IE, Word, and TurboTax), and if a mysterious one called "Safari" showed up, they would ignore it, assuming it was something I used when visiting. Same with my in-laws.

In my experience there are two types of computer users (outside the computer industry): The curious and the incurious. The curious pay attention and read stuff before clicking it and click random stuff to see what happens.

The incurious don't read unless they have to, and they don't click things unless they know what to expect already. Most "regular" folks fall into the second category and despite the principle of the thing, having one more app among a hundred that they don't use causes them no real harm. No judgment on either type of user, btw. My folks are of this sort.

Anyway, not to beat a dead horse beyond recognition, but if anyone listening to BOL is unjaded enough to even pay attention to Apple's pretentious marketing, I've got a really great plot of land in Florida to sell you.

That image is for the incurious who aren't harmed by this any more than they are by every other company that markets themselves as better, smarter, cooler, or nicer than everyone else.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
There's a third group
by milkky / April 9, 2008 11:43 PM PDT
In reply to: yay solutions!

That's the people who think they know what they're talking about and are just plain wrong, whether from out-of-control ego or from just plain honest misunderstanding. Surely you've run into some of them! They tend to be the loudest and, some days, I'm not sure but what they are the greatest numbers.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just having an app installed can be dangerous.
by Metalchurch98 / April 10, 2008 12:26 AM PDT
In reply to: yay solutions!

Who knows what handlers Safari installed in the registry, which would allow its code to be called by for example a specifically crafted URL. I find it annoying enough when Apple decided to use quicktime to take over PNG viewing in Internet Explorer, resulting in the picture taking 10 times longer to load and being useless for anything else, or Quicktime taking over listening to mp3's on the web (with quicktime being so buggy thats actually very very dangerous). Maybe Safari is set up to handle specific file-types or protocols, which may be launched by a crafty hacker and compromise your machine.

The recent PWN2OWN competition showed 2 things 1) Safari is dangerously buggy and 2) 3rd party apps also compromise your machine, as flash did in Vista.

In short, Apple placing Safari's code and registry entries on your parent's computer actually does compromise their safety.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The big deal is that it's not an update!
by Natronx / April 9, 2008 11:22 AM PDT

It's not an update it's an INSTALL!! You personally don't have to care about deceptive practices, but why question people that do? And ripping on Tom is very lame.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No offense to Tom
by Philomorph / April 9, 2008 2:15 PM PDT

I don't think saying someone is overstating someting is "ripping" on them. Geeze, oversensitive much?

It may be deceptive in your opinion, and although I think that's too harsh a term, I'll go ahead and grant it because it doesn't change my point.

Comparing it to a "trojan" is inappropriate. It's nothing like a trojan, as I outlined in my first post. It's not even anything like malware. It's not hidden, it's not secretive, it doesn't hurt any users.

It just helps remind us that Apple isn't perfect and is a company out to make a buck like every other business and isn't above playing fast and loose with the rules to do so.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It doesn't hurt any users?
by Slikkster / April 10, 2008 12:33 AM PDT
In reply to: No offense to Tom

How would you know? This iteration of Safari has already been plagued with a potentially serious security flaw:

"Sadly, the attack comes just a week after the discovery that the Windows build of Safari ? remember, this is the build that Apple is currently installing via iTunes whether you asked for it or not ? suffers from a bug which allows a JavaScript-based exploit to install a frame within a window connected to another site, meaning that attackers could potentially hijack your session and steal login details..."

See here: http://www.bit-tech.net/news/2008/04/01/security_flaws_in_latest_safari/1 (April 1 post)

So, this blanket statement that says it "won't hurt" any users does not hold. It could.

And as for your description of two kinds of computer users outside the computer industry? I think you'd find that computer support people would vehemently disagree with your curious/incurious definitions, as neither of those (as I read them) fairly characterize the multitudes of pc users who simply "trust" what is presented to them, at least by what they consider legitimate companies. I'm guessing you haven't had to do too many family and/or friend troubleshooting calls. I have, and I'm sure tons of others have, too.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well actually...
by Philomorph / April 10, 2008 1:43 AM PDT

... I've worked in tech support for about 15 years, so I think I have an idea about the average user Happy Those who just trust what companies present them with are by definition "incurious". They don't read EULAs, they don't read lists of software updates before installing them, and they generally don't click on random icons on their desktop when they don't know where they came from.

Safari could have a hundred security holes but just having it installed on your system doesn't do anything. A user has to first run it (unlikely), realize what it is and then decide they'd rather use it instead of IE (unlikely), and then visit a malicious web site (unlikely).

Of course it's theoretically possible, but not any more likely than someone will visit a harmful site that exploits their Flash player, or an IE exploit, or download malware when they blindly click on a "Yes please infect me" button.

If I start seeing news stories of large numbers of users suddenly switching to Safari and getting viruses because of it, I'll eat my words. Until then I stand by my original post.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well...
by Nicholas Buenk / April 9, 2008 2:14 PM PDT

I think it was obvious Apple was going to do something like this, why else would they bother with a Safari for Windows without a good plan.
I am just surprised they just offered it as an update... I was expecting them to make it a requirement for iTunes to work, heh.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to The CNET Lounge forum 20 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.