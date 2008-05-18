PC Hardware forum

by DerfX / May 18, 2008 2:48 AM PDT

?to clean out all the dust and gunk that is built up on the edges of the processor fan blade and in the fins of the processor heat sink.

That?s a pretty straight forward question and so, to break protocol like I usually do, I?m going to ask two questions here.

I saw an ad for some awesomely fast memory that was as low as $29 for a one gig stick and I was wondering if I could benefit by an upgrade in this area. The ad was for 240 pin memory and if I?m not mistaken, I use the older 184 pin jobs. Back on ?04, when I built this machine, I paid about $200 a stick for memory and even though this machine is going to be four years old this summer, it is still incredibly fast and reliable so I can?t justify replacement any time soon. So, I thought I would get in there and clean it out real good and maybe drop in some more memory if it would benefit me and was cheap enough.

I have a Prescott 3.2E on and old archived Intel D875PBZLK board with four 512 sticks of Corsair Extreme DDR400 memory at 2.5-3-3-8 on it. This newer memory just seems so damn fast and my FSB speed is 800 so I?m not certain just what kind of the newer stuff may be compatible.

Would I see a benefit to switching to faster, more modern memory or would just a thorough cleaning job be the best thing to keep this old rig going? I?m sure some of you have a preferred method of getting in there and getting all that crap out of the heat sink and fan without harming anything else in the process.

There are a few ways to clear dust
by ckthecerealkiller / May 18, 2008 2:57 AM PDT
In reply to: What's the Best Way...

Most common method is to buy a can of compressed air and blow it out that way. Do no use the air compressor in your shop (if you have one). That has too much power and may create static causing damage to the CPU. I use a static free vacuum for my preference. Once again, don't use a household vacuum, those also create static.

2 gigs of higher end corsair is more than enough for most users. Unless you are doing some heavy multitasking, you won't see much of a difference in an upgrade. Easiest way to see how you are doing on physical memory is hit Ctrl+Alt+Del (hit the task manager button if you are using 2000) and then go to the performance tab and keep an eye on your available physical memory. You should usually keep a minimum of 25-30% free to avoid getting BSOD'ed or anything like that. Keep in mind that is while doing some of your more strenuous work. So check that when you are working on something.

What version of windows are you using?? What types of applications are you running??

Most of the time...
by DerfX / May 18, 2008 4:02 AM PDT

?I am just surfing the web, reading the news and various forums. I don?t do games much but will indulge in a little Ricochet Extreme once in a while. I built the machine to handle one of my hobbies which is encoding video and creating DVD?s of my favorite home video and such. I got really tied of video processors that were so slow that it made it a pain to try and watch the video I was rendering. This machine seems to be able to process video just about as fast as you can watch it so I?m happy with that capability.

So, other than running Office 2000 with WMP running some of my playlists in the background, I don?t need much more. I am running XP Pro SP3 and I?m a loyal fan of Billy and IE 7.0 so I know that can make me an outcast in many forums. But I don?t have any issues with it because I run a tight ship with AVG Internet Security with SpyBot?s TeaTimer on the side and with Edexter and the HOSTS file, I don?t even need a popup blocker.

The only reason I might consider a memory upgrade is because this board can handle 4 gigs and I?m only running 2 plus the fact that memory is so damn cheap right now. But I would have to stick with the higher end memory like I have now so I don?t know if it would be actually that cheap for me. And if the benefits didn?t outweigh the costs, I wouldn?t bother.

I build my own chassis with some intricate ducting to supply cool outside air to my processor but the side effect is quite a buildup of dust because I have tried using various filters and even the lightest ones seem to impede the airflow enough to raise the temps a little. And I like to keep this baby running as cool as possible.

I have found the best test is to run Spybot?s scan in full priority mode. That takes the processor to nearly 95% for a good ten minutes. So I monitor the temps while I run that to determine my best cooling solutions. I know that the dirt buildup that occurs over time is my biggest enemy. I get those cans of ?Dust-Off? from Office Depot by the six-pack because I am always using them on my keyboard and such but they don?t seem to do a very good job with the dirt that is stuck on the fan blade edges or deep in the fins of the processor heat sink. I do have a compressor but I know that is way to much air force to be applying inside my computer and I also know about the concerns of static charges with the vacuum and such. I mean, a processor that runs on 3 volts can?t be expected to handle 30 or 300 volts let alone the 3000 volts it takes to ?feel? the little spark you get from rubbing your feet on a carpet and touching a wall switch.

I just need to find a better way to clean out that heat sink. Right now, it takes hours with Q-tips and hemostats and I?m so paranoid about keeping myself grounded just right.

As per Crucial
by Bob__B / May 18, 2008 7:44 AM PDT
In reply to: What's the Best Way...

DDR400 is your max ram speed.
Since your already there...even if you can find faster ram that will fit the slots and function....it won't help any.

Ram amount?.....2GB should be plenty for most folks.

There is an issue with some mobo's that when you fill all ram slots it throttles the ram speed......I'll let you run that through goggle to see if it applies to your mobo.

Cleaning.
At the risk of incurring the wrath of the anti-vac folks.

I've used a small house vac with a crevice tool for years.
Throw in a small brush to give the stubborn stuff a nudge...works fine.

You don't have to touch anything with the vac...just get it close...all the dust bunnies come flying out.

The stubborn stuff....that's where the brush comes in....give it a nudge....then bring the vac close....poof it's gone.

When I'm done....I turn the vac to blow and move the nozzle a few feet away....just a quick blow out gets the stuff that's hidden in the corners.

I suppose if you have 1-1/2 pounds of crud in the machine using a vac might not be a wise move....static wise

Just curious but...
by DerfX / May 18, 2008 11:33 AM PDT
In reply to: As per Crucial

...I kind of figured that I was already near my max memory even though I could push it up to four gigs but like you said, I probably wouldn't notice much difference.

I'm really curious about the CAS latency specs on memory. I was always under the understanding that lower numbers meant faster clock cycles. I know a lot of memory that would fit my computer had specs like 3-3-3-8 and that first #3 was important. I read where somewhere that if the first number was a #2, then the memory was much faster in that it took fewer clock cycles to read or write. The memory I bought years ago have specs of 2.5-3-3-8 so I thought it was a little better than the real common memory.

What puzzels me now are the ads for this super memory for the 240 pin modules. They advertise specs of things like 4-4-4-12 which seems backward to me. Does anyone have an explanation as to how these new memory specs compare to the older stuff. I'm eventually going to build a new system and I would like to know what is good and what is better.

It's just the natural progression of new technology
by ckthecerealkiller / May 18, 2008 12:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Just curious but...

New DDR 400 used to be in th 5-6 CAS range. But with a larger bandwidth the higher clock cycles make up for the loss. It will get in the 3's soon enough. It's just not cost efficient right now to do it. Good question though.

As far as this whole dirt thing is looking for you. I'm thinking you might want to start playing around with some water cooling options. It can be scary but you will never return to traditional air cooling. Less cleaning is needed as long as you are careful during initial installation. Which I have no clue why you wouldn't, who wants that big old mess anyway.

The next step...
by DerfX / May 18, 2008 12:44 PM PDT

I have considered it. And I will probably get serious about it with my next build. I have looked into several setups that look safe enough. And if I put it together myself, I will be able to trust it okay. I am kind of frustrated with all the noisy fans I have to run currently.

There is another option that I have toyed with. And, believe it or not, I actually built a setup way back when I had a 286 and then 386 and had no real need for it. But, being the anal fanatic I am, I was always into trying to keep my system as cool as possible.

The system I'm talking about was a very powerful 6 inch fan that ran off of 110 volts and was built into a cooling tower with all kinds of filters and was located remotely from the computer. This way, I could keep the noise out in another room and I ducted the air using dryer vent hose to the PC. It was pretty awesome because with hardly any noise at all, you could "feel" the air blasting out of the PC vents. I can just imagine having this setup ducted to direct the air right on the processor. If you can deal with a 6 or 4 inch flexible duct running from the computer to some remote location, it just might work. With the proper fan and setup, it might even work with a 2 inch duct. Imagine no fan noise and lots of cool air!

Those are fun setups
by ckthecerealkiller / May 18, 2008 1:05 PM PDT
In reply to: The next step...

I have something similar to that during the winter. I set the vac outside in our 10 degree weather and have some overclocking fun. It's a pain dealing with the dehumidifier though. Well worth it.

But anyway, that is about all the advice I have for cleaning the heatsinks. Unless you wanna spray some pam on (just kidding) you aren't going to keep those things clean for long.

Be glad you don't live down here
by DerfX / May 18, 2008 8:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Those are fun setups

I know what you mean with all the humidity. Try living in south-central Florida. Somewhere around mid-March, all the doors and windows get sealed up and the A/C goes on until late October or November. It's the only way I have a chance against the humidity.

To fbbbb, post deletion
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 19, 2008 7:04 AM PDT
In reply to: The next step...

I removed your post because of the word in the subject line.

You said it yourself. It's a family forum. Choose your language carefully.

Mark

Leaf Blower
by psytropic / May 23, 2008 5:04 PM PDT
In reply to: What's the Best Way...

I am serious, I use one, just make sure you run a wire form the chassis to a ground point. Moving air creates static, and thats bad.

That's a thought...
by DerfX / May 23, 2008 9:29 PM PDT
In reply to: Leaf Blower

...I could alnmost consider. Static and grounding are very important and we could have an entire thread dedicated just to the importance of that but as far as a leaf blower, well, I guess some of the electric ones that aren't that strong could work if held at a bit of a distance. But, I'd be afraid of blowing my computer over, knocking it down, and breaking cards off at the contact points. Sounds a bit agressive for me.

