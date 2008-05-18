What's the Best Way...

Most common method is to buy a can of compressed air and blow it out that way. Do no use the air compressor in your shop (if you have one). That has too much power and may create static causing damage to the CPU. I use a static free vacuum for my preference. Once again, don't use a household vacuum, those also create static.
2 gigs of higher end corsair is more than enough for most users. Unless you are doing some heavy multitasking, you won't see much of a difference in an upgrade. Easiest way to see how you are doing on physical memory is hit Ctrl+Alt+Del (hit the task manager button if you are using 2000) and then go to the performance tab and keep an eye on your available physical memory. You should usually keep a minimum of 25-30% free to avoid getting BSOD'ed or anything like that. Keep in mind that is while doing some of your more strenuous work. So check that when you are working on something.
What version of windows are you using?? What types of applications are you running??
?to clean out all the dust and gunk that is built up on the edges of the processor fan blade and in the fins of the processor heat sink.
That?s a pretty straight forward question and so, to break protocol like I usually do, I?m going to ask two questions here.
I saw an ad for some awesomely fast memory that was as low as $29 for a one gig stick and I was wondering if I could benefit by an upgrade in this area. The ad was for 240 pin memory and if I?m not mistaken, I use the older 184 pin jobs. Back on ?04, when I built this machine, I paid about $200 a stick for memory and even though this machine is going to be four years old this summer, it is still incredibly fast and reliable so I can?t justify replacement any time soon. So, I thought I would get in there and clean it out real good and maybe drop in some more memory if it would benefit me and was cheap enough.
I have a Prescott 3.2E on and old archived Intel D875PBZLK board with four 512 sticks of Corsair Extreme DDR400 memory at 2.5-3-3-8 on it. This newer memory just seems so damn fast and my FSB speed is 800 so I?m not certain just what kind of the newer stuff may be compatible.
Would I see a benefit to switching to faster, more modern memory or would just a thorough cleaning job be the best thing to keep this old rig going? I?m sure some of you have a preferred method of getting in there and getting all that crap out of the heat sink and fan without harming anything else in the process.