What's the Best Way...

?I am just surfing the web, reading the news and various forums. I don?t do games much but will indulge in a little Ricochet Extreme once in a while. I built the machine to handle one of my hobbies which is encoding video and creating DVD?s of my favorite home video and such. I got really tied of video processors that were so slow that it made it a pain to try and watch the video I was rendering. This machine seems to be able to process video just about as fast as you can watch it so I?m happy with that capability.



So, other than running Office 2000 with WMP running some of my playlists in the background, I don?t need much more. I am running XP Pro SP3 and I?m a loyal fan of Billy and IE 7.0 so I know that can make me an outcast in many forums. But I don?t have any issues with it because I run a tight ship with AVG Internet Security with SpyBot?s TeaTimer on the side and with Edexter and the HOSTS file, I don?t even need a popup blocker.



The only reason I might consider a memory upgrade is because this board can handle 4 gigs and I?m only running 2 plus the fact that memory is so damn cheap right now. But I would have to stick with the higher end memory like I have now so I don?t know if it would be actually that cheap for me. And if the benefits didn?t outweigh the costs, I wouldn?t bother.



I build my own chassis with some intricate ducting to supply cool outside air to my processor but the side effect is quite a buildup of dust because I have tried using various filters and even the lightest ones seem to impede the airflow enough to raise the temps a little. And I like to keep this baby running as cool as possible.



I have found the best test is to run Spybot?s scan in full priority mode. That takes the processor to nearly 95% for a good ten minutes. So I monitor the temps while I run that to determine my best cooling solutions. I know that the dirt buildup that occurs over time is my biggest enemy. I get those cans of ?Dust-Off? from Office Depot by the six-pack because I am always using them on my keyboard and such but they don?t seem to do a very good job with the dirt that is stuck on the fan blade edges or deep in the fins of the processor heat sink. I do have a compressor but I know that is way to much air force to be applying inside my computer and I also know about the concerns of static charges with the vacuum and such. I mean, a processor that runs on 3 volts can?t be expected to handle 30 or 300 volts let alone the 3000 volts it takes to ?feel? the little spark you get from rubbing your feet on a carpet and touching a wall switch.



I just need to find a better way to clean out that heat sink. Right now, it takes hours with Q-tips and hemostats and I?m so paranoid about keeping myself grounded just right.